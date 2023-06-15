Freshwater Farm Plans: What farmers and growers need to know

Farmers in Waikato and Southland will be the first to develop their freshwater farm plans, with rollout starting on August 1 for parts of those regions.

Farmers and growers can now see the details of the new freshwater farm plan system, released recently by the government. Under the plans, the agricultural sector will be empowered to put in place freshwater farm plans to protect and improve the environment.

The freshwater farm plan system is set to be rolled out from August in Waikato and Southland, and marks the final part of the government's Essential Freshwater reforms, designed to restore the health of New Zealand's lakes and rivers for future generations.

The changes aim to reduce agriculture's impact on freshwater and give farmers the opportunity to tailor individual action plans.

As the new regime approaches, what do farmers and growers need to know?

James Palmer, chief executive at the Ministry for the Environment, says the new system has been designed with the agricultural sector to make it easy to navigate. Farmers and growers will work alongside industry organisations and providers to develop plans for their farms.

"Farmers will have 18 months to develop their first freshwater farm plan, before it is submitted to an appointed person to certify the plan is fit-for-purpose."

The regulations are designed to prevent harm to our waterways caused by contaminants, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, faecal bacteria and nuisance periphyton that impacts aquatic life.

For many farmers, particularly dairy, farm plans are nothing new. The dairy sector has been developing farm environment plans "for a long time", Palmer says, so they may only need to tailor existing industry plans to their individual farms to comply.

The Ministry for the Environment is working with industry organisations to update their existing environmental programmes, making the transition to the new regime a smoother process.

"We'll be working to ensure that farm environment plan programmes that already exist will be able to transition to the new regime, and provide freshwater farm plans within their existing programmes," Palmer adds.

For farmers and growers in other sectors, including horticulture, many will need to develop freshwater plans for the first time.

Every pastoral or arable property over 20 hectares will need to develop a freshwater farm plan. Horticultural land-use of five hectares or more will require a freshwater farm plan.

Following the rollout in Waikato and Southland, the system will come into effect across the rest of the country with the aim for the regulations to apply by the end of 2025.

Freshwater farm plans will be regularly audited after they are certified to ensure they are being followed and implemented. Plans will be "ever-evolving" over the years, Palmer says, to keep up with new technology and developments in the sector.

SUPPLIED James Palmer, chief executive at the Ministry for the Environment, says the new Freshwater Farm Plan system has been designed with the agri- cultural sector to make it easy to navigate.

Where can farmers learn more about the forthcoming changes?

Palmer says the ministry has been working closely with local councils and the wider regional sector, starting in Waikato and Southland, to keep farmers and advisors informed.

"Regional councils will provide catchment context to farm operators so they understand what's going on in terms of water quality issues and pressures on freshwater within the catchment in their area. This will help farmers understand how their property is contributing to those issues."

ANDY MACDONALD/TARANAKI DAILY NEWS Every pastoral or arable property over 20 hectares will need to develop a freshwater farm plan.

As the new regime nears, what happens next?

Regional councils and industry organisations will be providing information and support to farmers and growers.

The Ministry for the Environment will provide guidance for councils, iwi, and the farming sector to aid implementation of the regulations.

From the introduction of the Freshwater Farm Plan system in their region, farmers will have 18 months to "understand their own risk landscape on their property and collate key information about their farm, including maps, and other relevant information, " Palmer says.

"All of the information that will be required to develop a farm plan will be set out for farmers, and they have a good period of time in which to pull that information together," the CEO adds.

The new system will ensure New Zealand farmers meet international expectations and will help to future-proof the sector, Palmer adds.

"It's imperative that farmers can provide marketplace assurances that they understand the impact they're having on the environment, and show they've got plans in place to mitigate that."

Head to the Ministry for the Environment website to learn more about the Freshwater Farm Plan system environment.govt.nz/ruralhub.