National promises to push out Government's deadline for on-farm emissions pricing

The National Party says it would not add agriculture to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), but would eventually set up a system to charge for on-farm emissions.

Under the Labour Government’s plan, an agricultural emissions pricing system was to be agreed upon by 2025, or such emissions would be priced under the ETS. Agriculture makes up about a half of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions, but is exempt from the ETS.

But National Party leader Christopher Luxon said farms did not have the technology to decrease their emissions, so there shouldn’t be charges for them.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF National leader Christopher Luxon announced his plan for agricultural emissions at a farm near Auckland.

The party released its agricultural emissions plan on Monday, with Luxon saying he had no confidence the Government-industry solution, known as He Waka Eke Noa, would come up with a solution before the 2025 deadline.

“This Government doesn’t have a plan. There’s a notion, with a lot of words. The reality is there was a plan, produced a year ago by the sector, and the Government blew it up. They shot it to bits and killed it. As a result, there’s nothing there’s no consensus or partnership,” he said.

The party’s agricultural spokesperson, Todd McClay, said National would create an independent board to implement a pricing system for agricultural emissions, by 2030 at the latest. He said that board would set the prices, but the minsters of climate change and agriculture could veto its decisions.

There was no chance National would put agriculture into the ETS, McClay said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff National’s Todd McClay, Christopher Luxon, Simon Watts and Nicola Grigg announce the party’s plan for agricultural emissions on Monday.

“We have an absolute commitment to meeting the 2050 net-zero target and to ensuring that by 2030 – no later than that – that there is a price that will help drive emissions,” he said.

The party also proposed to make it easier for farmers to earn income, or carbon credits, from on-farm sequestration. That would mean farmers would earn carbon credits for forestry and carbon capturing waterways that they added to their land, or protected.

But National would also ban farms from converting to forestry entirely. Luxon said it would be bad for the economy if productive land was converted to forestry.

“National will recognise on-farm sequestration, allowing landowners to earn carbon credits through other forms of carbon capture besides tree planting, for example restoring wetlands,” McClay said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has slammed National’s agriculture emmissions plan.

“To prevent the loss of valuable agricultural land, National will introduce limits for new farm-to-forest conversions – including a moratorium on whole farm conversions to exotic forestry on high quality land from 2024.”

Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said National’s policy had no clear path to reducing agricultural emissions.

“The National Party seem to be treating the climate with contempt. They seem to be saying that they’re committed to net-zero by 2050, but they seem to have absolutely no idea how they're going to deliver on that,” he said.

Hipkins insisted He Waka Eke Noa was still on track. Later this week, both party leaders have plans to attend Fieldays, the agricultural show, where discussion about He Whaka Eke Noa and agricultural emissions’ pricing is set to continue.