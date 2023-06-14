Prime Minister Chris Hipkins rules out a fertiliser tax for farmers

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has ruled out a tax on fertiliser, a suggestion which had attracted criticism from the agricultural sector and the Opposition.

Hipkins made the announcement at the first day of Fieldays on Wednesday, the Southern Hemisphere's largest agricultural event held at Mystery Creek near Hamilton.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor​ had discussed a fertiliser levy with the agricultural sector as an interim funding measure while the industry continued to work out the best way to price its greenhouse gas emissions. It was mooted as a replacement to the sector-led emissions pricing proposal, He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN), which hasn’t yet been agreed.

“I don't support a broad-based tax that doesn't provide the nuances that are inherent in He Waka Eke Noa,” Hipkins said. “I can confirm today that the Government will not be implementing a fertiliser tax. We want to work hard with you to make He Waka Eke Noa work.”

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said this week that time is running out for agreement on He Waka Eke Noa ahead of the 2025 deadline. The Government has said if agreement is not reached before then, agriculture would be included in the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Luxon said the Government has missed its chance to reach consensus and National would give farmers another five years, until 2030, to develop a system to price agricultural emissions, and has ruled out including agriculture in the Emissions Trading Scheme.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The National Party says it would not add agriculture to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), but would eventually set up a system to charge for on-farm emissions.

But Hipkins told the Fieldays audience he remained committed to He Waka Eke Noa.

“The Government continues to support He Waka Eke Noa, partnering with the sector on its preferred approach has always made a lot of sense to me,” he said.

“We've still got some details to work through, but I think we are very close to landing something that will work.

“While there will be disagreements along the way, it's important that we continue to move forward.

“Working on a farm by farm basis to measure and to work to reduce emissions, and to create incentives and reward farms that actually do the work to reduce those emissions is so important, but it requires an actual plan. I believe that He Waka Eke Noa can be that actual plan because it's recognising and responding to a reality that we can't change.”

Hipkins said consumers around the world were increasingly turning away from goods that weren't produced sustainably, which would impact New Zealand exporters.

He cited the example of Tesco, the UK’s largest grocery chain, which wants its entire supply chain to be carbon neutral by 2050.

“They're not going to be buying from producers who can't demonstrate the same,” he said. “We've got to make sure that we continue to keep up with that or we are going to lose some of those very vital export markets for New Zealand, and He Waka Eke Noa can be a really important part of that.”