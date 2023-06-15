Primary industry exports forecast to hit record $56.2b this year, exceeding estimates

Primary industry exports are forecast to grow 6% to a record $56.2 billion this year.

The latest forecast for the year to June 30, released by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) at Fieldays on Thursday, is $1.2b higher than the December estimate of $55b.

Primary industry export growth has outpaced non-primary industries for eight of the past 10 years, and accounted for 82% of the country’s merchandise exports in the year to March. Growth this year is expected to be led by dairy, seafood, and processed food exports.

“Food and fibre sector export revenue has performed remarkably well during the disrupted global trade period to date,” the report said.

Dairy export revenue is projected to rise 14% to a record $25.1b despite an expected 0.2% decline in milk production. MPI attributed the export growth to high-value products such as infant formula, high-priced inventory from the previous dairy season and a lower New Zealand dollar.

Export revenue from meat and wool is expected to dip 3% to $11.9b.

MPI said key meat export prices are expected to fall as the global cost-of-living crisis strained household budgets and Covid-19 lockdowns in China affected food services, resulting in less demand for meat and lower export prices.

It said lower export prices are expected to be partially offset by higher production and export volumes for beef, lamb and mutton.

Horticulture export revenue is expected to rise 2% to $6.9b, driven by exports of the 2022 wine vintage, which offset low production and exports of kiwifruit, apples, avocados and vegetables.

MPI said consumer demand for New Zealand fresh produce and wine remained strong. But unfavourable climatic conditions and extreme weather events affected several of the North Island’s growing regions resulting in reduced crop volumes and revenue for growers.

Forestry export revenue is expected to slip 1% to $6.5b, due to low demand from China for logs and the impacts on downstream processing due to Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle.

Exports of processed food and other products are expected to jump 6% to $3.4b, driven mostly by strong demand for food ingredients and chocolate. But the sector is forecast to reduce by 9% next year due to the ban on live animal exports by sea.

Seafood export revenue is expected to increase 8% to a record $2.1b, driven by higher prices for rock lobster, mussels, hoki and salmon as the food service industry reopened after the pandemic.

Arable export revenue is projected to drop 3% to $245 million as demand for ryegrass seed from key markets such as Europe dropped off, while demand for vegetable seed remained steady.

MPI forecast primary industry export revenue next year would remain flat at $56.2b as higher export revenue in the dairy, forestry, horticulture and seafood sectors offset weaker returns for meat, wool, processed food and other products sectors.

Looking out to 2027, MPI said it expects the sector’s steady growth continue, with export revenue projected to reach a new high of $62b.