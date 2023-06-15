Silver Fern Farms, NZ's biggest meat processor, is open to looking at genetic modification rules

Silver Fern Farms, the country’s largest meat processor and marketer, supports a review of New Zealand’s rules around genetic modification.

The National Party wants to reverse a ban on gene editing (GE) and genetically modified organisms (GMO), saying it is costing the country and making it harder to reach climate change goals. The Labour Party says any change could hurt primary goods exporters who have benefited from their GMO-free status.

Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer said he supported the country looking into the options around genetic modification.

“I think we have to create optionality and make sure that we're looking at this in a really broad framework as to what the benefits are going to be,” Limmer said in an interview at Fieldays on Thursday. “Our minds are open to it.”

The company, which launched its first carbon-zero certified beef in the US last year, aspires to be the world's most successful and sustainable grass-fed red meat company.

Limmer said Silver Fern Farms achieves a premium for its products for a whole bunch of attributes associated with its brand, its production system and with New Zealand, including being GMO-free.

He said it was important to understand what the trade-off would be in changing that position, and whether consumers would understand and accept it.

“It's just a matter of making sure that we're moving at a pace which consumers can relate to,” he said.

1 NEWS National Party leader Christopher Luxon announced his new biotech policy on Q+A.

He noted new technology could bring productivity, nutrition and environmental benefits.

“There are some environmental challenges that we're all facing at the moment that if we could find technologies and different ways of working that isn't going to impact the integrity of the products, then we should be thinking about it,” he said.

“It's always about striking a balance.

“For New Zealand to remain relevant, we have to be able to adapt and understand what technology can do for us, what the impact is of that technology and how the market is going to respond. We have to be open-minded.”

Current regulation of gene editing and genetically modified organisms make it very difficult for farms to produce anything from crops, livestock or grasses that have been gene edited. This effective ban has been in place for more than two decades, and was the subject of heated debate when the legislation was last revisited in 2003.

By restricting the growth of gene edited crops, New Zealand can market itself as “GMO free” even though some local researchers do work on gene editing projects.

Fonterra, the country’s largest dairy company, is also open to New Zealand reviewing rules around genetic modification to see if there was more value in being GMO free or in introducing new technologies, chief executive Miles Hurrell said on Wednesday.