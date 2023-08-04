Primary sector businesses cut carbon emissions

Primary sector businesses are stepping up to do their bit for the climate challenge – and those leading the way are quickly discovering the rewards of taking a cleaner, greener approach to producing food, fibre and other agricultural products.

With the support of EECA (the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority) Gen Less and other government funding, agribusinesses forging into the future include Silver Fern Farms and Mataura Valley Milk. It's a co-operative approach delivering real results, reducing emissions without any impact on productivity or performance.

Through its Gen Less campaign, EECA is working to inspire more Kiwi businesses to take action and reduce energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. In a nation built on farming, the primary sector is big, accounting for more than $53 billion of export revenue. It's also a major user of fossil fuels and other non-renewable energy sources.

SUPPLIED Silver Fern Farms has given a commitment to phasing out all coal by 2030.

Silver Fern Farms is one of the country's biggest producers of red meat through a partnership with 16,000 farmers. With operations this extensive, energy use is prolific and Silver Fern has set ambitious, science-led emissions reductions targets with a commitment to phasing out all coal by 2030.

Already, three 'coal out' projects are underway. These projects have gained the support of the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry (GIDI) Fund.

GIDI is part of the government's Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF), with around $650M of capital grants available to support decarbonisation projects helping New Zealand secure its long-term energy future.

Silver Fern's on-farm partners are along for the ride with 80% setting off on their own emissions reductions plans. As a result, Silver Fern Farms has already launched Net Carbon Zero (NCZ) beef in the key United States market, with plans to launch lamb and venison by 2026.

SUPPLIED Forest Lodge Orchard in Central Otago produces cherries with an all-electric fleet

Dairy farmers also use plenty of energy. Leading the way into a greener future and providing a great example for other producers, Gore's Mataura Valley Milk has installed New Zealand's first high pressure electrode boiler (HPEB), making its site 100% electrified and reducing emissions approximately 22,000 tCO2-e per year. The company sources milk from one of the finest grass-producing regions in the world – Southland – and operates a pasture to market supply chain producing a range of premium dairy products.

While these are industrial-scale projects, they don't have to be 'big'. The 6-hectare high-density Forest Lodge Orchard in Central Otago produces cherries with an all-electric fleet including ride-on mower and customised golf carts for orchard operations. It also has electric frost-fighting fans with an exciting next step being an all-electric tractor.

MILES HOLDEN Forest Lodge Orchard founder Mike Casey says its cheaper to use electricity rather than fossel fuel, as well as better for the environment.

Founder Mike Casey says big operation or small, you don't even have to care about the environment to go electric. "We've discovered it is actually so much cheaper than fossil fuel, and I don't think people understand just how big that difference is. It's so much so that you don't need a sustainability argument, the economic one stands up on its own."

He says the payback numbers and cost savings make electrification a simple choice. "It's a no brainer."

By going all electric, it earned the support of EECA with Technology Demonstration funding contributing to its frost fans and tractor.

Casey adds that accessing support does take some effort as mechanisms must be in place so taxpayers get value for their money. But the juice is well worth the squeeze. "With the electric tractor, support from EECA has brought the payback down from 16 years to just 6. In those 6 years, we've calculated that there will also be a $50,000 reduction in energy costs," he explains.

SUPPLIED Support from EECA has assisted in costs to move towards electrification at Forest Lodge Orchard.

His advice is to look for replacement opportunities as they arise, with an eye on the numbers more than anything else. "That way, the ideology, and culture wars just don't matter. Being a climate denier is outlandish but go ahead if you want to. If you're saving money on electric, and as it gathers momentum and costs of acquisition come down, you'd be cutting off your nose to spite your face if you didn't choose the efficient option."

Electrification is growing in the primary industry and EECA can get you started and in good company with trailblazers like Silver Fern Farms, Mataura Valley Milk, and Forest Lodge Orchard. The more who come on board, the greater the impact. And the sooner we move toward more responsible methods in a key Kiwi industry.

