Comvita pays $10m for Singapore's largest mānuka honey retailer HoneyWorld

Mānuka honey company Comvita is buying specialist honey retailer HoneyWorld Singapore as it eyes growth in one of Asia's premium markets.

New Zealand’s largest producer and marketer of honey and bee-related products said it had acquired the largest mānuka honey retailer in Singapore and its consumer brands for SG$8.5 million (NZ$10.4m).

Comvita said the purchase would take its share of the mānuka honey market in Singapore to about 50% from 10% to 15%. The deal comes only days after Comvita announced it had signed a significant long-term partnership with Ole Supermarkets, one of China’s largest premium retail chains.

“This agreement represents a highly strategic opportunity for Comvita to acquire a high-quality business that is the market leader in Singapore,” said Comvita chief executive David Banfield. “We see strong demand in Asian markets and with this acquisition we will gain further market share.”

Since joining Comvita in 2020, Banfield has been simplifying the business to turn around its performance following two years of losses. The honey company returned to profit in 2021 and reported a record first-half profit in the first half of this financial year.

Banfield said Comvita was “trading well” and saw “huge opportunity” in a global honey market worth US$9 billion (NZ$14b) with less than 1% household penetration.

“This gives us an opportunity to really accelerate household penetration,” he said. “We have a belief that the better the quality of products that consumers get, the more likely they are to turn into brand fanatics, and then we can extend the number of products and how we fit into their lives, so we think it's a significant opportunity going forward.”

STUFF Comvita is a mānuka honey company founded in 1974 and is listed on the NZX.

He said the Singapore deal would help Comvita reach its 2025 target for $50m in earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (ebitda). That’s up from $30m ebitda last year.

“When we see an opportunity to deploy capital really strategically in a market like Singapore, it's just too good to miss,” he said. “The combination of HoneyWorld and Comvita really is a perfect opportunity in a market that does connect the world and has such a big influence across Asia.”

HoneyWorld, founded by Pearline Goh in 1997, operates 18 outlets in Singapore and has forecast revenue of more than SG$13m next year. Goh will remain with the company as business development director.

The acquisition is forecast to deliver a 22% improvement in Comvita’s earnings per share.

Comvita will use debt to fund the purchase, but Banfield said it expects to pay that back over the next few years as it generates significant amounts of cash reducing its inventory.

As part of the deal, Comvita will supply HoneyWorld’s own brands in store as well as grow the Comvita mānuka brand and range.

Comvita shares rose 5.3% to $3.20 on the NZX on Tuesday, taking their gain so far this week to 10%.