Fonterra steps up emissions reduction target, plans to switch out of coal

Fonterra is assessing biomass, electrification and heat pump technology for its Clandeboye factory (pictured above) as well as its Edendale site. (File photo)

Fonterra is stepping up its plans to get out of coal to reduce its carbon emissions, after securing additional Government funding.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell said the co-operative has raised its target for cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which largely come from its manufacturing operations and supply chain. The co-operative aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions 50% by 2030, from a 2018 baseline. That’s ahead of its previous target for a 30% reduction by 2030.

Fonterra is the country’s largest exporter with 27 manufacturing sites spread across the country. The co-operative has committed to end coal use for industrial heat by 2037 as part of its ambition to be net zero by 2050.

Hurrell said to achieve its new emissions target, Fonterra would continue to undertake energy efficiency improvements and fuel switching to renewable energy source activities across its milk collection fleet and manufacturing sites, with a focus on the six where it used coal.

To do this, Fonterra is forecasting an investment of $790 million, including a government contribution of up to $90m through the Government Investing in Decarbonising Industry fund.

“The addition of government funding enables us to lift our 2030 ambition to reduce Scope 1&2 emissions by 50% and optimise our process to get out of coal by 2037,” Hurrell said.

“Our decarbonisation plan will see us explore multiple technologies to ensure the most efficient phase out of coal and transition to renewable energy across our manufacturing sites, while building resilience into our operations.”

Hurrell said the co-operative was already well underway with shifting its manufacturing operations to renewable energy sources, having carried out decarbonisation projects at five sites over the past five years.

The co-operative was assessing biomass, electrification and heat pump technology at its Clandeboye and Edendale sites, he said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Fonterra has launched its first electric tanker in Waikato.

Accelerating its plans will help Fonterra meet its customers’ needs for a lower carbon footprint, as well as contribute to New Zealand meeting its climate targets.

Fonterra is talking with its farmer suppliers about introducing a Scope 3 emissions target, which includes emissions from farms that the co-operative is indirectly responsible for. An estimated 91% of Fonterra’s emissions are behind the farm gate.

The co-operative has warned farmers that it risks losing customers and facing trade barriers in its overseas markets if it doesn’t meet sustainability expectations.

Hurrell said he expects the Scope 3 emissions target to be announced shortly.