Whole milk powder prices slump to three-year low at global auction

The price of whole milk powder, which has the most impact on farmgate milk prices, slumped to a three-year low at the Global Dairy Trade auction overnight.

The average price for whole milk powder fell 8% to US$2864 (NZ$4585) a tonne from the previous auction a fortnight ago, to reach its lowest level since June 2020.

The overall price index dropped 4.3% with five of the six products on offer falling in price. The index is sitting 21% below the same time last year and is at its lowest level since September 2020.

Dairy prices have weakened this year on subdued demand from China, the world’s largest dairy market. But NZX analysts said the latest auction decline came even though North Asia returned to the fold as the largest buyer of whole milk powder, accounting for just under half the total volume of the commodity sold.

The 8% decline in whole milk powder exceeded the SGX-NZX futures market prediction for a 3% fall and was “the big shocker of the auction”, NZX dairy analyst Alex Winning said in a note.

Winning said there was significantly more whole milk powder on offer at the latest auction as New Zealand moves into peak milk production, with an extra 4000 tonne sold this auction compared to last.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

The latest result stokes speculation that Fonterra will lower its forecast for farmgate milk prices this season.

In May, Fonterra forecast a farmgate milk payment of $7.25 to $8.75 per kilogram of milk solids. The $8 per kgMS mid-point, which farmers are paid off, lags behind last season’s $8.20 per kgMS.

Westpac and ANZ have both cut their forecasts in recent weeks. Westpac is now forecasting $7.80 per kgMS, ANZ $7.75 per kgMS, BNZ $7.60 per kgMS and ASB $7.25 per kgMS.

ASB senior economist Kim Mundy said the auction was a bearish sign for this season’s milk price and she expects Fonterra to lower its guidance range in coming weeks.

Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny said the sharp fall overnight was larger than he had expected.

“While it is difficult to read too much into one auction result, it does point to prices potentially falling by more than our updated forecast suggests,” he said.

There was some downside risk to his milk price forecast, he said.

Still, Penny said it was still early days in the season and a wide range of milk prices were possible.

Any downgrade in the milk price would put further financial pressure on farmers who are facing higher costs and may struggle to break even.

DairyNZ estimates dairy farm expenses this season will amount to about $8.72 per kgMS, including farm working expenses, depreciation, tax, drawings, interest and rent.