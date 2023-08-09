New trials set to make vegetable farming more productive and sustainable

A new research project has been launched to apply regenerative agriculture practices to the vegetable farming industry, aiming to improve production and environmental outcomes for the vegetable growing sector.

New Zealand fruit and vegetable supplier LeaderBrand Produce has teamed up with supermarket chain Countdown and Plant & Food Research on the project which is also supported by the Ministry for Primary Industries' Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures Fund. The project is looking at new farming practices and techniques for the sector and will provide actionable scientific evidence that can be adopted on a commercial scale.

It comes as the vegetable growing industry looks to more eco-friendly regenerative farming methods following successes elsewhere in the agricultural sector. The teams hope their research findings will provide valuable insights into how regenerative farming can work across New Zealand's intensive vegetable production system.

The industry-wide collaboration, run from LeaderBrand's Gisborne farms, will investigate the impacts of regenerative farming in relation to productivity, profitability, people and the environment. Regenerative practices are being tested alongside current management practices, with comparisons made between the methods.

The project kicked off with an assessment of nutrient release characteristics from compost applied at various rates on different soil types. The study was an important first step in understanding how alternative sources of crop nutrition can complement or offset conventional fertilisers.

LeaderBrand will evaluate the impacts of using compost and cover crops across varied crop rotations, also focusing on the role of perennial plantings in ecosystem restoration. Soil biological activity, structure and organic matter will be monitored, as well as crop outputs.

Gordon McPhail, General Manager of Farming at LeaderBrand Produce, says the research project is a first for the NZ vegetable growing industry. He believes it can help to drive positive changes for the sector.

He says the findings will provide useful information to help other growers adopt regenerative farming methods and become more productive.

"This is about farming for the future," McPhail said. "People look at sustainability, and things like plastics, but for growers, it's a lot more about our inputs and protecting the environment we farm in. A big part of our environment is our soil, and that's where our regenerative farming project is focused."

"This is an important investment for us, and we're really focused on both the commercial and environmental outcomes," McPhail added. "It's not just about better production, it's also about our license to farm, not putting nutrients into the waterways because we have better soil structure and perennial plantings, or because we're using less fertiliser. Our soil is the lifeblood of what we do, and this project is about protecting that."

LeaderBrand Produce wanted to ensure that there was a scientific element to the study at the inception of the project and brought Plant & Food Research in to accelerate their learnings. McPhail says Plant & Food Research will monitor the impact of regenerative farming from a scientific perspective, bringing a technical "rigour" to the project, and delivering findings that other growers can follow.

The project will also engage with the project's teams, community, and local iwi to create growing practices that work with, and for, the wider community.

"Community and stakeholder engagement is an important part of this project," McPhail says. "We'll be speaking to staff, the public, iwi, and customers about our connection to the land and our food, and how we can support careers for people who are interested in the sustainability space."

The project was launched following talks between producer LeaderBrand and key customer Countdown.

"We were talking about sustainability and our environment," McPhail explains. "There is increasing interest in our social license as an industry on how we operate and farm. We are already doing a lot in this space but wanted to accelerate our learnings and ensure that there was scientific evidence, so we suggested turning this into a proper project and focusing on how we can all benefit as growers."

The research programme started last April, and LeaderBrand wants to produce results by mid-2025. McPhail is hopeful it will inspire others to make meaningful changes and reap the rewards.

"We are extremely passionate about this industry and would love to provide commercial avenues for others to use," he adds. "That's why it's so important for us to be able to do this in a way that others can learn from. It's vital to have this lens put across our industry."

Countdown's Head of Sustainability Catherine Langabeer says the veggie project can provide vital insights for growers, contribute to a healthier growing industry and benefit New Zealanders.

"This project is all about collaboration and understanding how we can work together to farm for the future," Langabeer says. "As a food retailer, we know that we rely on our growers and farmers to feed our country. Without them having long-term sustainable businesses, neither do we."

"It's never been more important to make sure we have a sustainable, resilient and secure food system that goes beyond doing no harm, and instead actively enhances our land and communities – and that's exactly what regenerative agriculture is about," she adds.

Langabeer says Countdown is supporting the research to improve sustainability across its supply chain and position NZ growers for the future. She believes it will bring benefits for New Zealanders for generations to come.

"We know our customers expect us to be a more sustainable business, and that's not just about what you see in our stores – it's also about working with our farmers and growers to make positive changes for the future together," she adds.

"Customers can feel confident in knowing that this is our priority too, and we're genuinely investing in exploring new ways of growing and farming that may have more positive impacts on the land and environment than how we've done it before."

