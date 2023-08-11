Fonterra upgrades earnings outlook, signals strong final dividend payment

Fonterra is upbeat about its earnings and dividend payment for the latest financial year.

Fonterra upgraded its earnings forecast for a fifth time, and signalled a strong full-year dividend, as it benefits from favourable ingredients margins.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell said the co-operative is in the process of finalising its annual accounts for the 12 months to the end of July and expects to finish the year at the top of its forecast range for normalised earnings of 65 to 80 cents per share. That’s up from 35cps the previous year.

Fonterra is benefiting from a strong performance in its ingredients business, where it has been achieving higher margins for cheese and protein, particularly casein and caseinate.

“Fonterra has reported strong earnings through FY23 off the back of favourable ingredients margins,” Hurrell said. “As we close out our books, we’re in a position to provide further guidance on where we expect to end the year.”

Hurrell said Fonterra expects to pay a full-year dividend at the top end of its dividend policy, which is for 40% to 60% of normalised earnings.

It paid an interim dividend of 10c following its first-half result, with the final dividend expected to be paid in October.

STUFF The co-operative is selling overseas assets to focus on getting more value from NZ milk. (First published September 2022)

Fonterra was forced to curtail its dividend payments in 2018 when it got into financial strife and turned its focus to paying back debt, but over the last two years a stronger financial position enabled it to step up annual payments to 20c.

“It looks like they've got their house in order and have the confidence to pay out towards that top end and still maintain enough earnings within the business to support the ongoing business and support growth,” said Craigs Investment Partners investment adviser Peter McIntyre.

A higher dividend will be welcomed by the co-operative’s farmers who are reeling after Fonterra slashed its farmgate milk price forecast for this season following softer demand from the key Chinese market.

The co-operative also plans to pay shareholders a special 50c dividend on August 18 after completing its overseas asset sales programme.

“Even though farmers may be disappointed with where the payout is headed, those that hold shares will benefit from the dividends,” McIntyre said. “That's positive for shareholders and positive for farmers who own the shares in Fonterra as well. It's quite a significant uplift.

“Hopefully, this will be some form of revenue respite for Fonterra shareholders.”

The co-operative is scheduled to report its full-year earnings and dividend on September 21.

Units in Fonterra’s NZX-listed fund jumped 2.9% to $3.85 in mid-afternoon trading on the NZX on Friday, having earlier touched $3.88, their highest level since December 2021.