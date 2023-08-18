Fonterra cuts farmgate milk price again, putting further squeeze on dairy farmers

Fonterra has cut its forecast for the farmgate milk price this season for a second time.

Fonterra has cut its farmgate milk price forecast for the second time in a fortnight after global dairy prices plunged at the latest auction this week.

The co-operative announced on Friday that it expects to pay farmers between $6 and $7.50 per kilogram of milk solids this season, down from its revised $6.25 to $7.75 per kgMS range announced a fortnight ago.

The new $6.75 per kgMS mid-point, which farmers are paid off, is down from its previous forecast of $7 per kgMS and its opening forecast of $8 per kgMS in May. That would be the lowest level since the 2018/19 season when Fonterra paid $6.35 per kgMS.

A lower milk price is going to further squeeze dairy farmers, most of whom are going to lose money this season, with DairyNZ estimating the average farmer would need $7.51 per kgMS to break even. That will dent rural spending and weigh on the wider economy.

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said Global Dairy Trade (GDT) prices have continued to fall since it revised its farmgate milk price earlier this month, requiring the co-operative to reduce its mid-point by a further 25 cents.

“GDT prices have fallen sharply since we released our opening forecast for the season in May, with the overall index down 16% over that period.

“While our wide forecast range assumed movement in GDT prices, whole milk powder prices fell 10.9% in the most recent trading event requiring us to revise our position again.

“Reduced demand from key importing regions for whole milk powder is weighing on prices. While indications are demand will start to return over the second half of FY24, we do expect the pace of demand growth to be subdued relative to initial expectations.

“In the meantime, we will continue to respond to market signals and adjust our forecast farmgate milk rice to ensure that the impact of current prices and currency movements is transparent.

“This is a challenging time for New Zealand’s dairy farmers and the co-op is doing all it can to support its farmers,” he said.