Freshwater farm plans: All you need to know about certification

New regulations are now in place to protect waterways for now and the future.

This year, the Government introduced new freshwater regulations for the agricultural sector to protect our waterways now and for the future. The freshwater farm plan system will empower farmers and growers to create individual plans to safeguard freshwater, with accredited certifiers and auditors a key part.

Freshwater farm plans are already being introduced in parts of Waikato and Southland, and will start to come into effect in Otago, the West Coast and Manawatu from early next year. The new regulations are designed to protect and restore the health of freshwater and lower the environmental impact of farming.

For farmers and growers, the first steps are to check if they need a freshwater farm plan and whether to prepare the plan themselves or enlist a farm advisor. Farmers and growers will need a freshwater farm plan if they have 20 hectares or more in arable, pastoral or mixed use, or five hectares or more in horticultural use.

Farmers and growers already in an industry assurance programme will probably find they can adapt or use much of their existing plan to develop a freshwater farm plan (which needs to be certified within 18 months of when the regulations apply in an area).

The programme to train and appoint certifiers and auditors is now in place, which provides an opportunity for rural professionals to become certifiers or auditors.

Here's what you need to know about certification and how to become a certifier

What is certification, and why is it required?

Certification ensures freshwater farm plans are fit for purpose. Once farmers have created their farm plan, certification is the next step to ensure the risk assessment and action plan meet the requirements and will make a difference to local freshwater.

Assurance provider AsureQuality will manage the process of onboarding and training of certifiers for the new system and will work closely with regional councils to prepare certifiers to be appointed in their regions.

People interested in becoming certifiers can apply at: www.farmplancertifiers.nz

SUPPLIED Simon Love, environmental assurance lead at AsureQuality

Who can become a certifier?

According to Simon Love, environmental assurance lead at AsureQuality, the ideal certifier will have "a really good level of experience working with farms, particularly farm planning and environmental elements".

"While most certifiers will likely have a rural professional background, there will be other qualification pathways.

"People who have the right qualifications in farm systems or natural resource management can come into the programme.

"People with strong cultural knowledge related to freshwater, and those that have worked with Māori landowners, will also be well-suited to certification roles."

Are there minimum requirements to become a certifier?

Certifiers will need knowledge in three key areas; environmental regulations including regional planning requirements, technical knowledge on potential contaminants and the freshwater environment, and an understanding of core cultural concepts.

How will certifiers be trained and supported?

Once certifiers have applied online, AsureQuality will manage the process, from assessment of the initial application to training and assessment. Once an applicant has successfully completed the process, AsureQuality will recommend them for appointment to the relevant regional or unitary council.

The process for applicants will include on-line training modules and region-specific training with their regional or unitary council.

A final practical assessment will take place where trainees will complete an on-farm certification assessment alongside an experienced assessor.

AsureQuality delivers the training, and facilitates the practical assessments to ensure certifiers have the required knowledge and skills for the role.

What happens once a certifier is approved?

Once applicants have undergone training and been appointed as certifiers, they will be added to a public register and assigned to the relevant region(s), where farmers can view and select a certifier.

The farmplancertifiers.nz website will host the public certifier and auditor register.

SUPPLIED Certification ensures freshwater farm plans are fit for purpose and will make a difference to local freshwater.

What will a certifier review?

Once a farmer has engaged a certifier, they will need to provide their completed freshwater farm plan to the certifier to make their assessment. The certifier will assess whether the farm plan meets the requirements – for the first certification this will require an on-farm assessment to ensure risks to freshwater have been identified, along with appropriate actions.

The certifier will prepare a report on whether the plan meets the requirements. If the farmer is happy with the report and certification decision, the certifier will notify the regional council that the plan has been certified (which lasts for five years).

If the plan does not meet requirements, the farmer can work with the certifier to update the plan, or they can make comment on the certifier's decision. Following this, if the certification decision remains unresolved, there is an option for a farmer to seek review from a second certifier.

How long does the certification process take?

When a farmer submits their plan to a certifier, the certifier has 30 days to complete the process. The certifier will then submit their decision and the action plan to the relevant regional council.

Farmers must arrange to have their freshwater farm plan audited within 12 months of certification.

Time-frames for certification and what happens next

In areas where freshwater farm plans have already taken effect (parts of Waikato and Southland), farmers have 18 months to prepare for certification (1 February 2025).

Farmers in other areas can start preparing now and are encouraged to think about how they can transition to the new system.

Farmers who have existing industry assurance plans will have a headstart and, while they may have less to do, will still be required to prepare an individual plan for their farm.

Learn more about freshwater farm plans at https://environment.govt.nz/freshwater-farm-plans, or head to farmplancertifiers.nz to learn about becoming a farm plan certifier.