'A sigh of relief for farmers' after global dairy prices rise at auction

The price of whole milk powder, which has the most impact on farmgate milk prices, gained 5.3% at the Global Dairy Trade auction overnight, bouncing off a seven-year low.

The average price for whole milk powder rose for the first time since May to US$2702 (NZ$4500) a tonne, having slumped 18% in August. Buyers in Southeast Asia/Oceania bought the most product, unseating China from the top spot.

The overall price index rose 2.7%. Anhydrous milk fat rose 2.7% and butter gained 1.1%, while butter milk powder dropped 6.5%, cheddar slipped 0.6% and skim milk powder declined 1.6%.

The index is sitting 26% below the same time last year and is at its lowest level since December 2018.

Global dairy prices have fallen sharply this season amid lacklustre demand from China, Fonterra’s biggest market for whole milk powder.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

That forced the dairy co-operative to cut its forecast farmgate milk price twice in August, to a midpoint of $6.75 per kilogram of milk solids from its opening forecast of $8 per kgMS in May. The forecast is below DairyNZ’s breakeven milk price of $7.51 per kgMS meaning many farmers will be unprofitable this season.

NZX dairy analyst Alex Winning said the relatively significant lift at the overnight auction would prompt “a sigh of relief for farmers across the country”.

“While a lift is typically an indicator of trend, the market is yet to point in a clear direction,” she said.

“Prices have continued to bounce around, peak and trough over the last year, and with the inventory and supply story remaining supported globally and economic woes continuing to impact spending capacity, it is difficult to see a full rebound in prices in the near future.”