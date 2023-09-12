Hawke's Bay orchardists waiting to see if their trees will burst into life, or die after cyclone

Cyclone Gabrielle covered orchards, vineyards and pastures in silt earlier this year and despite flood water subsiding months ago the fate of trees and vineyards is still hanging in the balance.

Trees and vines that survived the Hawke’s Bay floods could still die when the stress of blooming, growing leaves and carrying fruit hits them as summer approaches, experts say.

Hawke’s Bay grower and Yummy Fruit general manager Paul Paynter said, “the cyclone is still an everyday reality for us. It’s yesterday's news for a lot of people but in terms of our regional economy, it's still a cleanup and salvage exercise”.

“Some of them [trees] are going to live, some are going to die, but I'm not sure where that line is,” Paynter said.

Trees could “burst into life”, bloom and produce leaves, he said.

But the first growth after winter was a stressful occasion for trees and many could end up dying, he said.

Soil borne diseases could “take a year or two to kick in”.

Paynter said it was hard to tell how trees would react.

For example, 30% of nectarines in a block with solittle silt that he had not bothered to remove it, had died, he said.

1 NEWS Kiwifruit vines in the Bay of Plenty took a direct hit this week. (Video first published February 4, 2023)

If the oxygen level in the ground drops below about 3% roots start to die. The biological systems have been through trauma,” Paynter said.

“If 10% of your trees die you'll look at some program of replacing those. If 70% of your trees die it's probably a write-off, and you're better to start again,” he said.

“We're living in a world of uncertainty. We're not sure what trees will be alive, and if they're alive will they bloom. And if they bloom will they set a crop, and will [fruit] be good enough quality to export.”

Ravensdown chief scientific officer Dr Ants Roberts said he drove through Hawke's Bay, Esk Valley and to Hamilton via the Napier Taupo road last month and saw “heaps of silt, heaps of logs and trash, and houses with the sides ripped off to try and dry them out. Hills still showed obvious signs of slips”.

Livestock farmers, crop growers and orchardists dealt with different problems, but it was “early days for all of them,” he said.

Roberts said grapes were resilient and apple trees survived.

But once buds, leaves and fruit grew, then trees came under stress and growers would see if there was underground damage they were not aware of, he said.

Stone fruit trees were not as tough as apples trees and grapes, Robert said.

Supplied Hawke's Bay Orchardist Paul Paynter says the flood was an everyday reality for growers in the region.

When stone fruit trees were stressed they could kill themselves by creating a form of cyanide, he said.

Roberts said some of his concerns were not scientific but more for the growers and farmers.

Growers and farmers would reassess what they used land for, which raised the question of what markets there would be for what they grew in future, he said.

The question of how they generated income also hung over them, especially as a new orchard took up to five years before it produced its first crop, Roberts said.

Soils under silt, or that had silt mixed into it had low organic matter and low biological activity and needed to be improved, he said.

Growers and farmers who were already under financial pressure had to buy synthetic fertiliser to this end, he said.

Livestock farmers had the advantage that stock spread urine and dung and trampled grass into soils which created organic matter, he said.

One of the major factors that limited plant growth initially was nitrogen supply, because there's very little organic matter in silt, he said.

Nutrient cycling of soils were “totally disrupted”, he said.

Roberts said even if it looked successful from the outside when a crop grew on silt, it added little organic matter to soils, “but it’s a start,” he said.

Sue O'Dowd/Stuff Ravensdown scientist Ants Roberts when stone fruit trees were stressed they could kill themselves by creating a form of cyanide

Soil chemist at Massey University Professor Chris Anderson said growers and farmers had to learn from this experience as there was a likelihood they would deal with the same problem in future.

Government agencies were doing long term studies on the effect of silt on soils, he said.

“We need to develop management plans, so people know instantly what has to happen,” he said.

Anderson said the problem with soils covered in silt was that the soil structure was changed and that there was no oxygen passing into soils.

Growers had the advantage that tree roots created structure in soils and in many cases silly could just be removed, he said.

But on pastures silt made a crust that dried, but remained wet underneath and create conditions that killed soil life.

The best bet was for pastoral farmers to sow seed as fast as possible and begin building soil structure again, he said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Pastures covered in silt could be saved if they were planted with seed as soon as possible and the soil structure could be rebuilt.

Director of operations at apple grower and exporter T&G Global Craig Betty said the extent of any further damage with Hawke’s Bay apple trees would be apparent as the sector moved through the spring and summer growing periods.

Only then would growers be able to see if trees had to be replaced, he said.

"T&G’s focus is to get the soil health in our orchards restored, implementing measures to prevent pest and disease, and fertilising appropriately to enable strong bud and fruit set over the next few months. There will be some orchard blocks that require repairs of both drainage and irrigation systems.”

The weather patterns through September to November would have an effect, with El Nino potentially posing a different set of challenges, he said