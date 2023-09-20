Award-winning plant-based food business Food Nation is closing

Food Nation, the award-winning plant-based meal company, is closing after deciding the extra investment needed to develop the company wouldn’t deliver the necessary returns.

The Auckland-based company was founded by sisters Miranda Burdon and Josie Lambert in 2019, with a mission to get more plants on more plates for the good of the people and the planet.

Daughters of former cabinet minister Philip Burdon, who co-founded Meadow Mushrooms, the duo put mushrooms at the heart of their range, focusing on centre plate options including super sausies, amaze balls, happy patties and magic mince in colourful, eye-catching packaging.

In an email to customers headed “Time to say Goodbye and Thank You”, the sisters said they had decided to cease production, and would be making their final batches this week, with the last orders going out on Wednesday.

The company launched its first product, Magic Mince, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020.

“Since then the world has changed in ways we couldn’t have imagined and we have seen quite a shift in the needs and wants of our consumers. In response to these changes, we spent the first half of this year working with partners in NZ and the US to challenge our thinking and better understand the market and product opportunities,” they said in the email.

“This process has resulted in the view that in the current business environment, the investment required to continue to develop a world-class plant-based protein alternative is greater than the return we believe we can realise from the category in the necessary timeframe.”

New Zealand was the company’s biggest market, although it had expanded to Asia and was eyeing the US market with a focus on California.

©NOTED/BAUER MEDIA Some facts about different food and diets.

In their email, the sisters said it had been “an amazing four years”, noting they had driven “joy and deliciousness” into a very traditional “boring” category.

“We're finishing on a high after a good last few months trading despite tough market conditions,” they said.

Food Nation’s strategy celebrated plants rather than fake meat, and the company sourced New Zealand grown food such as buckwheat, beetroot, hemp, mushrooms, chickpeas and quinoa.

It reduced waste by using fully recyclable packaging and mushrooms that didn’t make the grade for supermarkets.

The product won several gold awards for brand agency Seachange, and featured catchy slogans like “Eat, Plant, Love”, “Plant Powered & Proud”, “Let’s Be Taste Buds” and “Love at First Bite”.

It was also won best meat alternative at the World Plant-Based Awards in New York in 2020, was selected by the United Nations as one of the 50 best small business globally at the UN Food Summit in 2021, and was one of the first 100 New Zealand companies to achieve B Corp status.

Food Nation led a two-year project, started in mid-2019, to develop a range of plant-based meat alternative foods using mushroom seconds and an array of other more novel plants.

The project received $147,000 of investment from the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund to help New Zealand tap a growing global market for alternatives to meat-based protein.