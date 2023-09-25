Synlait reports $4.3m annual loss, expects to improve this year

Synlait Milk says it has had an “extremely challenging” year.

Synlait Milk reported an annual loss in what it says was “an extremely challenging year”, but expects profitability to improve this year.

The Dunsandel, Canterbury-based milk processor turned to a loss of $4.3 million in the year to July 31, from a profit of $38.5m the previous year. The result is at the lower end of Synlait’s guidance that it could report anything from a loss of $5m to a profit of $5m.

“It was an extremely challenging year for Synlait,” said chief executive Grant Watson, who joined the company in January last year. “Some factors were outside our control, and others were within our control.”

Watson cited reductions in customer demand, CO2 shortages, extreme weather events, the Covid-19 pandemic, and higher costs due to inflation and the company’s new enterprise resource planning system as factors in its poor financial performance.

The company’s net debt rose 21% to $413.5m over the past year.

Synlait chairperson Simon Robertson said the company will address its balance sheet over the coming year with plans to sell its Dairyworks and Temuka cheese businesses, reduce costs, build on its advanced nutrition and foodservice opportunities and lift its operational performance.

“Synlait could still face challenging China market dynamics, softening global conditions more generally, and continued inflationary pressures across its cost base, which could impact future customer demand and the company’s overall profitability,” the company said in a statement.

However Synlait said it expects to report higher earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the coming year as its advanced nutrition volumes grow at its Pokeno factory.

Synlait is in dispute with its largest customer, specialty milk marketer The a2 Milk Company, which has given Synlait notice of its plans to cancel its exclusive manufacturing and supply agreement for its key infant formula product.

Synlait disputes A2 Milk’s right to cancel the exclusivity arrangements.