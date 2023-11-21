Beef + Lamb New Zealand seeking views on beef genetics

Informing New Zealand Beef programme lead Gemma Jenkins says proof of concept trials for genetic breeding were carried out earlier in the year.

The Informing New Zealand Beef programme is bringing together the right science and tools to produce great tasting, environmentally friendly meat while boosting productivity.

Programme manager Gemma Jenkins said beef genetics had traditionally lagged behind sheep and dairy, but this seven-year Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures partnership – supported by Beef + Lamb New Zealand, the New Zealand Meat Board and the Ministry for Primary Industries – aims to change that.

“New Zealand’s beef industry has relied on using international systems for our genetic improvement, even though these are not necessarily fully fit for purpose for New Zealand conditions.”

By developing a beef genetic evaluation system that includes traits important to New Zealand beef farmers, the programme aims to boost the sector’s profits by $460 million over the next 25 years.

Informing New Zealand Beef has opened its annual survey to track awareness, knowledge and the use of genetic tools over time.

The responses help the programme team know what resources they need to develop and measure how perceptions have changed over time, Jenkins said.

The programme will also help farmers and breeders compare breed genetics, so they can choose a bull that best suits their farming conditions.

“There are some traits that are more relevant to the New Zealand environment and should therefore be included in New Zealand-specific genetic evaluations and indexes to ensure we’re making genetic progress on them – while also continuing to progress on current productivity traits,” Jenkins said.

SUPPLIED OmniEye gives farmers the ability to identify lameness in cows and identify animals that need help. Technology such as this could save the dairy industry millions of dollars a year that is spent on veterinary bills.

So far, farmers have said they want to focus on traits like fertility, functionality, feed efficiency, calving ease, growth and weight traits (including carcase) and Body Condition Score (BCS).

“Providing the option of breeding for greenhouse gas emission reduction and feed efficiency is one area some farmers have expressed an interest in,” Jenkins added.

The INZB programme has already run a proof-of-concept trial with 120 cattle through new Portable Accumulation Chambers earlier this year.

“They also had rumen samples and oral cell samples taken, and we will look to see if sequence analysis of these samples correlates with methane measures in the Portable Accumulation Chambers,” Jenkins said.

The programme will produce Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) that farmers can access using the free online tool nProve that Beef + Lamb New Zealand launched for sheep farmers in 2022.

All answers for the online survey are anonymous and respondents will be entered into a draw to win a $100 Prezzy Card.