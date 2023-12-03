Report says top of the south could be powered mostly by biomass

A Regional Energy Transition Accelerator (RETA) report says the forestry sector could play a key role in powering the top of the south in future years.

Wood could be the next big thing powering the top of the south, a new report says.

Published by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) on Friday, the Regional Energy Transition Accelerator (RETA) report said the forestry sector could play a key role in powering Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough in future years.

The report showed that up to 72% of the top of the south’s energy needs could be met using biomass by 2037, pushing more fossil fuels out of the energy system and increasing the demand for wood residues.

EECA group manager for business Nicki Sutherland said Te Tauihu was a forestry-rich area, and Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough were “well positioned” to use their resources to “bring in a clean and clever approach to industrial processing”.

“There will likely also be enough left over to support nearby regions with biomass – so there is clear commercial opportunity in local forestry. Additionally, it allows electricity suppliers to anticipate future infrastructure needs in the area,” Sutherland said.

Some producers in the top of the south had already begun lowering their emissions by switching to using biomass instead of fossil fuels, such as Nelson Pine Industries.

“The wood processing plant successfully transitioned from coal to biomass and has managed to reduce their energy use by 50%. This highlights their commitment to sustainable practices and is a positive example for others in the industry,” Sutherland said.

“These clean energy projects can also support the New Zealand manufacturing sector – creating new local jobs. It is fantastic to see businesses in Nelson, Marlborough, Tasman considering how they can use biomass productively and bring forward a move to renewables.”

Nelson Hospital and Wairau Hospital in Blenheim, companies like J.S Ewers and Talleys, and wine producer Indevin were also all at various stages of lowering their emissions.

Nelson Regional Development Agency regional strategy and investment manager Gareth Power Gordon said the RETA report showed that locally produced biofuel could play a significant part in the switch to biomass.

“As a region, we know we need to move towards a sustainable future,” Power Gordon said.

“Forestry is a strength for the top of the south – we are home to innovative forestry and wood processing companies. This report shows the region is well-placed to leverage the transition to renewable energy and support sectors such as horticulture and food production.”

Heat production efficiency and addressing the need for grid resilience to support increased electrification in the top of the south were other key parts of the process recommended by the RETA report.