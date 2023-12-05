PurePod partners with farmers for five star stays

Visitors take a short bush walk from the parking space to their PurePod on Kaihope Farm, where they’re greeted with views of the surrounding landscape.

With its sweeping views of Port Levy Bay and native bush, the Barnett family know there’s something special about their Banks Peninsula property.

By partnering with PurePod, they have been able to not only share a secluded slice of their paradise with others, but also generate a second income, without huge capital or workforce investments.

And it wasn’t just the family who were getting something out of the partnership, patriarch Richard Barnett said; the surrounding community benefit from the visitors by providing services and meals.

”We’re pretty pleased with how it works for our property,” he said.

PurePod is the brainchild of Southland-born serial inventor Grant Ryan who wanted tourists to be able to experience what they saw in the “100% Pure New Zealand” adverts without having to venture to a back country hut.

His solution was a glass box with little impact on the landscape, but it would take a couple of years of research and development before creating the current five-star, off-grid units dotted around New Zealand.

As an aside, half of the founding shareholding profits from PurePod are funnelled into Ryan’s The Cacophony Project – a non-profit using high-tech tools to create a predator-free New Zealand by 2040.

The Barnett family’s Pōhue PurePod was the fifth to be set up.

They had already been running a cottage on their 1800 hectare beef and sheep farm, named Kaihope Farm, and a visitor suggested it would be a good location for a pod.

PurePod chief executive Stephanie Hassall says the pods offer minimalist luxury.

Barnett liked the idea of an additional income stream that wasn’t dependent on the weather.

But it was a “slow burn”, he said, as being just one hour outside Christchurch the property fell under the Canterbury Regional Council who had their hands full with consents after the earthquakes.

PurePod handled the consenting process and the pod arrived pre-fabricated.

The family welcomed their first guests in December 2017, and besides a lull during Covid-19 lockdowns, “it’s been a bit hectic”, Barnett said, adding that they’re fully booked this summer.

“The occupation rates have always surprised us.”

PurePod handles bookings, marketing and maintenance, which is ideal for the Barnetts who run a busy family business with 8500 stock units over high country terrain.

For the most part, they were able to go about their business normally, but they tried to keep lambing and calving away from the Pods, Barnett said.

The idea behind the huts was to give visitors a back country experience in five-star accomodation.

“Apart from that, they’re totally immersed in the farm.”

The family are, however, responsible for cleaning and maintaining a walking track to the pod and Barnett stressed that farmers involved in the project needed to understand that it was about putting people and experience ahead of money.

Barnett and his wife Clare are second generation farmers on this land, and their children and grandchildren are also involved in the business.

When they became involved in the partnership, they thought it would be another asset on the farm if it was ever sold, Clare said, or it could create an opportunity within the family for someone to take over the pod side of the farming operation.

PurePod chief executive Stephanie Hassall also emphasised that collaboration was the key to the concept’s success.

She described it as a business partnership in the form of a lease.

The exact location of the pods isn't revealed until you book.

The land used for the pods is usually unproductive, but secluded, allowing guests to feel totally alone in nature.

“For a lot of our landowners, that's their driver. They want to share these views.”

The pods themselves offered “minimalist luxury,” Hassall said, and they’re in 12 locations around the country.

There are no hairdryers, microwaves or televisions, because “nature’s putting on a show”.

They provided farmers with an easy entry point into tourism, which they could expand on with experiences like farm tours, she said.

Around the country, PurePods have an annual average occupancy of between 65% and 77%, but some have waiting lists for summer, while others are popular in winter for stargazing.

In fact, demand was so high, the company was actively looking for more locations, Hassall said, inviting rural landowners to reach out.