Croptide piloting a hydration sensor for the horticulture sector

Croptide co-founders Finn Brown (left) and Hamish Penny (right) install a device on a vine to measure its hydration levels.

With fresh funding secured, Hawke’s Bay agtech entrepreneur Hamish Penny believes his company can tackle food security amid looming water shortages.

Croptide has raised $4.25 million in seed funding to carry out commercial pilots of a smart device that measures plant hydration.

It’s already being used by fruit and wine producers like T&G, Zespri, Rockit, Cloudy Bay, Villa Maria and Pernod Ricard who say they’ve been able to reduce their water usage by up to 50 percent in some cases.

That’ll be a fairly valuable win for growers when El Niño weather patterns increase the risk of drought.

Incoming Minister of Climate Change Simon Watts has already said he wants to invest in technology that offers climate change solutions, promising to partner with the tech sector to create the right policy and regulatory environment to support more innovation and faster growth.

The previous government started this work with its Agritech Industry Transformation Plan and $29.9million Horticulture Technology Catalyst.

Penny, who is co-founder and chief executive of Croptide, developed a passion for understanding the impact of climate change on food and water security when working with an agricultural company while completing his masters in mechatronics engineering.

“It’s interesting to see the challenges growers will face in the next few years,” he said, referring to changing weather patterns.

He and his team developed a sensor that can be attached to the stem of a plant to monitor water levels, based on the feedback he heard from growers during his studies.

When they’re fitted to enough plants to give statistical confidence, growers can base their irrigation decisions on empirical data.

“Croptide’s insights have shown us there’s an opportunity to be much more precise through having irrigation decisions driven from the plant. The plant can literally tell you when it needs to be watered,” Penny said.

Trials in Spain, France, and Washington State and California in the United States had shown the team how different levels of stress put strain on plants, he said.

Most of the companies who had signed up for the commercial pilot were on board for two years, Penny said, and he was looking forward to being able to do a good test of the sensor over the summer.

Water scarcity is a big problem globally and Penny said he was excited to make a difference.

The $4.25 million seed funding came from US-based VC Ubiquity Ventures – who were early backers of Rocket Lab and Halter – and Icehouse Ventures.

Ubiquity Ventures founding partner Sunil Nagaraj said Croptide’s sensors had the potential to feed a growing population amid a changing climate.

Supplied Croptide chief executive Hamish Penny says the company’s “smartwatch for plants” can reduce water consumption by up to 50%. [File photo]

“This work is not just good business, but an absolutely crucial mission.”

Icehouse Ventures CEO Robbie Paul praised Croptide’s strategic relationships which placed it in a strong position for long-term growth.

“Environmental and economic-drivers are going to accelerate the move to precision farming and Croptide is poised to be a key enabler,” Paul said.

Produce growers T&G Global are rolling Croptide out in its Hawke’s Bay orchards.

General Manager Morgan Rogers is optimistic about the technology’s potential to mitigate climate risk.

“We are passionate about being efficient with water resources and see Croptide as the next step in giving plants exactly the water they need to allow us to supply top quality fruit,” he said.