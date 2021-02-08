Environmental reforms putting more pressure on struggling farmers

There is concern that farmers’ mental health will be affected by environmental reforms in the dairy industry.

More mental health resources and shorter waiting times to access help will be needed to support dairy farmers trying to follow proposed new environmental rules, industry advocates say.

Rural Support Trust Mid-Canterbury wellbeing co-ordinator Frances Beeston said there had been at least a 30 per cent rise in farmers seeking support since Christmas, and she believed that would increase further as more environmental reforms were introduced.

The Climate Change Commission released a draft plan last week designed to help the Government meet its promise of reaching net zero emissions of long-lived gases by 2050, and reducing biogenic methane emissions by 24 to 47 per cent by 2050.

The plan noted current policies would lead to an 8 to 10 per cent reduction in New Zealand's livestock numbers, but said a 15 per cent drop would be needed to meet the Government’s targets.

READ MORE:

* Feds: farmers 'disappointed' in lack of ministerial change

* Parker, O'Connor front up over freshwater rules in Southland

* Things must change, Environment Minister David Parker tells Timaru meeting

* Suicide concerns rise for farmers as dairy downturn takes its toll

* Funding boost to help rural mental health



It was hoped part of the reduction in emissions could be achieved through new technology rather than directly reducing livestock numbers, as farmers had been vocal about how decreasing stock sizes would damage their businesses.

RNZ The Climate Change Commission's first report has been released, with a raft of targets proposed to cut New Zealand's emissions. (First published February 2, 2021)

Beeston said the full implications of the commission's draft report were still being worked out, but farmers were already struggling to meet strict controls on nitrate pollution brought in last year.

She called for more wellbeing support from the Government, citing concerns that farmers who were not connected with traditional farmer groups like Federated Farmers would fall through the gaps.

The most recent figures released by the coroner's office show 22 farmers committed suicide in 2016-17, and 18 did in 2015-16.

In last year’s Budget, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) increased funding to Rural Support Trusts by $1.2 million over four years. It also promised $160,000 to support early access to mental health services, and $1.1m for extra support services to complement the trust’s work.

RNZ As regulations designed to help reduce environmental impact are enforced and discussed, farmers in the Waikato are feeling the strain. (First published in October 2020)

Beeston said the funding was not enough. More was needed to provide extra counsellors in Mid-Canterbury in particular, where waiting times for help could be up to a month, she said.

Fit for Farming Wellness founder consultant Ian Handcock criticised the Government’s “one policy fits all” mentality.

“To say that across New Zealand stocking rates need to be reduced by 15 per cent is just silly. The stocking rates in Northland on dairy farms are as low as 1.8 per hectare. They couldn’t go much lower.

“Some farmers will stay at a higher capacity simply because they are far more efficient in their operation. Not every region is the same.”

He also called for more wellbeing support for the industry and said the Government needed to play its part by carefully considering the consequences of its messaging.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Minister for Primary Industries Damien O'Connor.

Stuff asked Minister for Primary Industries Damien O’Connor if he was concerned about the impact the proposed environmental reforms would have on mental health. A spokesperson did not address the question directly, instead referring Stuff to He Waka Eke Noa – a partnership between the Government, primary sector and iwi to help farmers adapt to climate change.

North Canterbury Federated Farmers dairy chairman Karl Dean said farmers were facing continued uncertainty as the Government continued pumping out new reports and rules.

“It’s just all come about at once with bio-diversity, freshwater and climate change coming in succession. There has been no real let up for several years.”

He believed some farmers would end up leaving the industry because of the ongoing uncertainty.

“A lot of farmers are wondering how long they will be able to farm.””

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dairy NZ people team leader Jane Muir says farmer wellbeing has been a “real concern” for some time.

DairyNZ people team leader Jane Muir said the industry organisation was well aware that farmer wellbeing was a “real concern”.

“That’s been true for a while and remains true now.”

DairyNZ was focused on getting farmers to include wellbeing in their day-to-day practices so they were not left with a “feeling of desperation”.

“We want to try to get to the point that we are at the top of the cliff and not the bottom ... as a sector we need to provide hope, but it has to be realistic hope.”

Despite the ongoing uncertainty environmental reforms had created, a recent Lincoln University study found Covid-19 was having a “relatively minor” effect on New Zealand’s agricultural sector.

Its strong “can-do” attitude and co-operative spirit was helping minimise any losses caused by the pandemic, the study concluded.

The Climate Change Commission’s draft plan is now open for consultation until March 14. Its final advice will be released before May 31.