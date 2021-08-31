Covid-19: Dairy farmers nervous about prospect of Auckland lockdown border

Timaru farmer George Steven is struggling to find staff for his dairy farm due to the worldwide lockdown.

While lockdowns aren't anything new to farmers, the recently announced “Auckland border” is leaving the dairy industry with concerns.

The Auckland and Northland regions will segregate from the rest the country at 11.59pm on Tuesday, when they remain in level 4 as the rest of the country moves to level 3 protocols.

Dairy farmers are classified as an essential service, meaning that with proper documentation they will have permission to cross the border.

Meetings were held over the weekend between MPI (Ministry of Primary Industries) and Dairy NZ, finalising the rules and restrictions for industry workers.

Dairy NZ chief executive Tim Mackle is concerned that challenges will arise with the additional steps required for farmers to undertake to cross the border.

“Most people, let alone farmers, hope for a shorter lockdown,” said Mackle.

“From the discussions we’ve had with MPI, it sounds like the border will be policed a lot stricter than in the past. We’ve been given clear guidelines, but challenges will come from needing specific paperwork and employees being questioned for every movement.”

New Zealand farms more than 5 million dairy cows in over 11,000 dairy herds.

“There could be technical people maintaining processing plants [outside of Auckland], living in Auckland. There’s a whole raft of challenges across that border.

“The biggest challenge will be, firstly, farm-workers caught on either side of the border, then services needed. Hopefully people follow the necessary steps, that’s the hope at least.”

Farmers are currently caught in one of the busiest seasons of the year. As spring arrives, many farms are going through calving season, where cows are giving birth and are in need of being milked.

While southern regions are just entering this period now due to a slight seasonal delay, northern regions are right in the thick it.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that only essential workers will be allowed to cross the border.

Te Aroha farmer Melissa Slattery said with the freedom of essential work comes added responsibility.

Melissa Slattery, a farmer in Te Aroha in rural Waikato, has been operating her 100 hectare farm as normally as possible under level 4 restrictions. Slattery is, however, aware that the benefit of being an essential worker during lockdown comes with added responsibility.

“We should be able to travel as per usual, provided we have the right documentation,” said Slattery, in light of the recent border announcement.

“I suppose the uncertainty of risk might be a bit different [to previous lockdowns]. At the moment we’re all in the same level, but if there is Covid close by, or we’re self-isolating, that creates another element or level of workload [and] management. It’s not ideal if that risk presents itself.”

Since the border means certain Auckland farmers will be interacting more frequently with farmers living in lower-level lockdowns, Slattery said clear guidelines need to be followed when it comes to hygiene practice.

“The risk is presented to the country, so it's important we follow good hygiene practices and good policies in place. We're not sure where staff or other workers have come from, or what exposure they've had.

“We’re still managing as an essential service, so it’s two sides of a coin. We can still work, but there’s added responsibility. I’m happy with that responsibility, as a farmer there’s lots of it, but we’ll do the best we can and follow advice.”