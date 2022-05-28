Generation Y-ine: Research makes Irene Tozzi tick

Irene Tozzi’s love of travel, languages and wine has seen her visit and work in many wine regions throughout the world over the past 10 years.

This article first appeared in Winepress Magazine and is republished with permission.

Becoming a winemaker was a happy accident for Irene Tozzi.

Despite being born and raised in Italy, one of the world’s largest producers of wine, the drop was never on the table at home.

“I never drank a glass of wine before I was 18. My parents are vegetarian, and they don’t drink - very unconventional for an Italian family,” Irene says.

It was during a backpacking trip that she discovered wine, when she visited an ice wine producer in Canada.

READ MORE:

* Challenge Chaser: Tracy Gilmore on thriving under pressure

* Far from home but on a journey far from over

* Taking it step by step in the wine industry



“I went back to Italy, still with a backpack on, and I just decided to enrol in a winemaking and viticulture course. After two months, I told my parents,” she says.

“They were happy; they knew I was a wanderer by then.”

Irene’s love of travel, languages and wine has seen her visit and work in many wine regions throughout the world over the past 10 years.

During her travels, she completed her Bachelor and Master of Science in Viticulture and Oenology, working and studying in Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and South Africa.

Following her studies, Irene worked in Germany before making her way to New Zealand for what was meant to be a fleeting visit.

“I was supposed to stay in New Zealand only four months; I had work back in Italy and Spain waiting for me.”

But her flights were repeatedly cancelled because of Covid-19, she says.

“Just after the first lockdown I thought, I may as well stay. I started to love the industry here and this beautiful country.”

In another brush with serendipity, Irene met her Blenheim-based partner on a cruise in Doubtful Sound, giving her even more reason to stay.

Initially working in the wine industry in Otago, Irene made the move to Marlborough in 2021, and in January this year landed the role of Research Assistant Winemaker at Bragato Research Institute (BRI).

Despite her unexpected introduction into the world of wine, the industry is one that continues to drive Irene a decade on from that fateful tasting in Canada.

“Wine became more and more part of my life. I find the entire industry really fascinating and that has never changed,” she says.

Her fascination lies with both viticulture and winemaking, however, it’s research that really makes Irene tick. BRI, she says, is the perfect place to mix her love of all three.

“Of course, there are and there will be a lot of challenges for everyone, in both the vineyard and winery, and sometimes it’s hard to find solutions.

Research can surely help with that. I think there should be more focus on it,” she says.

“BRI is a really good fit for me; it’s a perfect bridge between the commercial and the academic world.”

Alongside being able to conduct trials for clients, Irene is looking forward to being able to complete BRI research trials using grapes purchased by the institute.

“This vintage we have designed BRI-led trials based on industry needs.

The findings will be available together with a case of research wines to taste, compare and discuss,” Irene says. “We’re trying to get more people involved in research and this could be a fun way to do it.”

Long term, Irene is not sure whether she’ll stay involved with research, or get back into commercial winemaking armed with her knowledge.

“I love what I am doing,” she says. “I’ve just started, and I’d like to see the outcome of various projects we are working on in a few years’ time, and then who knows? You never know.”