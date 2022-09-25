Fourth time lucky for Marlborough Young Winemaker of the Year

Testing wine in a lab is not Alun Kilby’s strong point, but when it comes to blending and marketing, the Marisco Vineyards production manager outshines.

The 28-year-old has become the 2022 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Marlborough Young Winemaker of the Year after competing for the fourth time in a row.

"I didn't go out specifically to win, I just went out to place, but it's always nice winning. You do it so many years, you learn the game.

"There was definitely some tough components involved, as there always is. But I mean, I obviously did all right. It's definitely a huge step-up."

The event, held last week, involved blending and marketing as well as a less serious "Vin Olympics" section, with a support person from the winery where contestants are from.

The midday activities included hula-hooping, throwing bungs into a bucket and blindfolded wine-tasting.

"It's such a laugh. It was really good.”

Supplied

For the first time, there were 10 contestants competing in the Marlborough regional competition, compared to six last year.

“It’s exciting to see how many aspiring Young Winemakers want to stretch themselves and start making a name for themselves," New Zealand Winegrowers leadership and communities manager Nicky Grandorge said.

The winners were announced during a dinner at Ūkaipō the Rangitāne Cultural Centre were competitors performed their 3-minute speech in front of 150 people.

Kilby said he was "super stoked" to be able to get his speech done first.

"So that I could just chill out and relax afterwards.

"It was really interesting hearing all the other competitors speak on their topic.”

Kilby grew up in the Matakana area north of Auckland and completed his Bachelor of Viticulture and Oenology at Lincoln University, while taking on his first vintage with his now full-time employers, Marisco Vineyards.

Following a sabbatical in Germany in 2017, he returned to Marisco where he recently moved up from assistant winemaker to production winemaker.

"It has been quite big steps in last six months. There is still so much that I need to get on top of before I feel really confident with where I am in the role.

"It's a lot more planning and doing training, a lot of logistics and a lot more stress.”

Kilby celebrated his title with his father, brother and best friend who came to support him on Wednesday night.

Thomas Jordaan from Vavasour was second while Ruby McManaway from Yealands was third.

Kilby will compete against other regional winners at the national final, held at the Kim Crawford Winery in Marlborough in November.

The national winner will take home a prize package which includes a visit to the Tonnellerie de Mercurey (cooperage) in Burgundy, be an associate judge in the New World Wine Awards and review wines in DrinksBiz magazine.