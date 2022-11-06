Emissions pricing plans : Fed Farmers brainstorm alternative to "bureaucratic nightmare"

"Paying taxes doesn't equal doing our part, and paying taxes doesn't lower emissions," Marlborough Federated Farmers vice president Richard Dawkins says.

Dawkins, who is the third generation on his family farm at Pyramid in the Waihopai Valley, was speaking at a meeting about the Government’s controversial farming emissions' proposal and winter grazing regulations at Renwick Sports and Events Centre on Thursday.

Assuming a carbon price of $105/tonne CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent), Dawkins' bill for farming his 3,000 stock units would be $7,500.

"With that income I could go and do some fencing or plant some trees. Instead of this big bureaucratic system [He Waka Eke Noa], where you are measuring every single farms emissions, which is hugely costly, we need to invest in research and development," Dawkins said.

Dawkins said if money was an issue, a "simple levy at the works"- a dollar a head - could be set up to get the funding to research and invest in these mitigation technologies.

"I am not in favour of the idea, but if that's the hill to die on, it's far superior compared to the farm level bureaucratic nightmare that He Waka is."

Dawkins said once mitigation technologies would be available on the market, farmers could get incentivised to use them on farms, and lower emissions.

"The biggest frustration is the taxes are designed to change behaviour, so you are reducing your emissions, but there is no mitigation technologies available. How am I meant to change my behaviour as a farmer? There is nothing available. So for me, it's just a tax on profit."

New Zealand farmers will start to pay for emissions from 2025 in a world-first scheme set to be signed off by Cabinet in early 2023.

The Government has released its consultation document on He Waka Eke Noa, the system of farmgate pricing. The scheme was first devised in 2019 after calls from the sector to have a farmgate emissions pricing system that would reward climate-friendly farmers.

Federated Farmers said they would not support the Government’s controversial farming emissions' proposal and were seeking an alternative.

"Federated farmers advocate for a different pricing system that is better aligned with the stated aim of He Waka Eke Noa and that is consistent with our current policy.

"Reduction targets must be scientific, they must be viable mitigation option available, and they mustn't be emissions leakage. We think these bottom lines are a step in the right direction," Dawkins said.

Also present at the meeting, Havelock sheep and beef farmer Freddy Gane said who his biggest issue with the Governments' proposal was the language they were using, talking about gross profit.

"In business, when we do a budget, it's all about the bottom line, the net profit, that's all you operate on in your business. You want to talk about your gross revenue, but it doesn't matter if you're not making any money at the end.

"We are probably the hardest country to get any traction from a carbon movement, because we are so efficient already. And that's why I think they need to look at, net language rather than gross language because they say we are 50% of the problem, but we are not, in net terms we are not 50% of the problem."

The 30-year-old, who farms 8,000 stock units, said every business should look at its footprint.

"Being of a younger generation, I am more open-minded to this sort of stuff. All humans have a responsibility in reducing emissions, and we should always be looking at ways to progressing.

"I have four children, they can do whatever they want in their lives, but I would hope that one or two of them might want to go farming, and if they do, what sort of world would that be?

"So making sure that we are making good calculated decisions around our environmental framework is what I am interested in.

"I'm not interested in just digging my toes and saying no, I want to at least show the public that as a farmer, I'm doing my bit."