Fieldays showcases world-leading Kiwi innovation

Fieldays is the place where ideas that change the world are launched.

There’s good reason for an ‘iconic’ tag for Fieldays. It’s the all-Kiwi gathering showcasing the best of New Zealand’s internationally enviable agricultural sector while highlighting a slew of innovations and accomplishments for a country that can quite rightly be described as feeding the world.

This year marks the 55th Fieldays as the event returns to Hamilton’s Mystery Creek in the more usual slot of June. The people who make it happen can all be found at the Southern Hemisphere’s largest agricultural event – and unsurprisingly, Fieldays is the preferred launch platform for ideas changing the world.

It’s the event that shows the importance of collaboration - whether that’s in pursuit of attracting international recognition and presenting to the world stage, or building up partnerships and creating new connections to drive business and innovation forward.

Two innovations - eBIN and UBCO electric motorbikes - count amongst the numerous Kiwi agribusiness entrepreneurs putting New Zealand food and fibre to a global audience.

Supplied eBIN accelerates the harvest while reducing worker fatigue and damage to the fruit.

Fruit picking made easier

Growing kiwifruit is a labour-intensive industry in a country facing a worker shortage. That’s what prompted the collaboration between the University of Waikato and Zespri to design the eBIN, a companion device that takes a good deal of the hard work out of fruit picking by rolling along under the canopy with workers. Fruit-pickers walk alongside the eBIN upright and drop fruit into a soft-landing catcher, accelerating the harvest while reducing worker fatigue and damage to the fruit.

Not only does this new device help solve labour shortage challenges, both by opening the industry to wider demographics and enabling faster fruit picking with fewer staff, it has also brought engineers, researchers, and software developers into the primary sector to work together and develop new technologies.

The innovative eBIN was recognised at the 2022 Fieldays Innovation Awards, taking out the Prototype Award and a cash prize of $10,000 – and its success at Fieldays looks to be just the beginning, with eBIN set to revolutionise kiwifruit production both here and abroad.

This is how we roll now

As many will know, motorbikes are essential vehicles on New Zealand’s extensive agricultural estate. We were the pioneers when it came to building motorcycles for farm use, with the legendary Mountain Goat constructed by Jonny Callender in 1963. While it was the Suzuki-made version that made the vehicle world-famous at the Tokyo Motor Show, it’s been the same classic Kiwi ingenuity that pushed Tauranga-based UBCO to look for further improvements to the trusty Kiwi farm bike.

With New Zealand holding the title of having the most emissions-efficient dairy industry in the world, farm emissions continue to be a major focus as the country and the world look to reduce environmental impact. UBCO’s introduction of electric motorbikes for agricultural applications caught national and international attention – it was a bold move, but it also made a huge amount of sense: developments in motor and battery technology have made electric machines highly viable, practical and downright appealing in multiple settings.

Little surprise then that UBCO took out the 2017 Fieldays Innovations prize, and only five years later has leapt onto the world stage, making headlines with its three times year-on-year global revenue growth and partnerships with U.S.-based organisations. In 2022, UBCO was named Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year at the NZ Hi-Tech Awards, and there’s no doubt it will be popping up in the news again in the near future.

As Fieldays 2023 approaches, New Zealand’s innovators, rule breakers and visionaries are at it again. They’re looking at the reality of today and thinking about a better way of doing things tomorrow, all while building partnerships and gaining real feedback from the marketplace.

New Zealand has a long history of innovation, and a new chapter is about to be written at the next Fieldays. It starts here, and you’re invited.

Fieldays takes place June 14 – 17, 2023 at Mystery Creek, Hamilton, NZ. Start your journey with a ticket at: www.fieldays.co.nz