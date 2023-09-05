Celebrating 50 years of commitment to the agricultural industry

SUPPLIED: Cates have significant expertise in how to grow the best seed to maximise results for farmers.

Cates, New Zealand’s Seed Specialists, have been supporting farmers in New Zealand and internationally for 50 years. From their humble beginnings as one of Ashburton’s first independent grain and seed companies, Cates has grown to become a major supplier of agronomy services throughout Canterbury and beyond.

Staying true to its roots, Cates remains based in Ashburton and Rakaia, where they have been on the ground connecting with rural Cantabrians for generations. While they are local, they think big and operate on the world stage, supplying locally-grown pasture, cereal seeds, and pulses to international markets including Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, the USA, Japan, and Australia. These international partnerships are built on their local connections.

Part of what sets Cates apart is their innovative approach to agriculture. They are one of the few grain and seed companies in New Zealand with its own research arm. As principal shareholders in Plant Research NZ Ltd., based at Innovation Park in Canterbury, they have significant expertise in how to grow the best seed to maximise results for farmers.

Supplied Nurturing relationships with clients is as important as business growth, and that's why Cates' new tagline is 'Grow With Us'.

The pioneering attitude and close-knit relationships with farmers continue to be one of the keys to Cates’ success and to the success of its partners. Their unique offerings include a one-stop shop for agrichemicals, as well as strategic agronomy advice. Specialised and tailored planting plans can be created for individual farming systems and environments, as they understand no two farms are the same.

Cates’ team of agronomists offer farmers strategic understanding and practical advice, working with farmers at ground level, supported by expert knowledge of regulatory requirements and industry connections.

To mark the company’s many achievements over the last half a century, Cates is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Leading up to that, the company underwent a rebranding in 2021. Previously Cates Grain and Seed, it is now Cates, New Zealand’s Seed Specialists, with a meaningful logo change.

Supplied Part of what sets Cates apart is their innovative approach to agriculture.

The new Cates logo shows the life cycle of a seed and symbolises the four things they aim to achieve with every farmer they work with: growth, multiplying returns, success, and growing relationships. These form the pillars of the Cates philosophy and illustrate why they are the chosen partner for so many farmers in Canterbury, and further afield.

Nurturing relationships with clients is as important as business growth, and that’s why their new tagline is ‘Grow With Us’. From arable to dairy to sheep and beef, Cates is proud to work with and support farmers.

Cates will continue to provide a great service and quality products for many years to come and encourage farmers to get in touch to discuss how Cates can add value to their business.

Grow with Cates – to find out more call 0800 900 308 and visit cates.co.nz.