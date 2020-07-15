Projected growth of Golden Bay aquaculture requires '100 new employees'

A proposed redevelopment of Port Tarakohe in Golden Bay is in part to cater for the expected growth of the mussel industry. The aquaculture sector is tipped to increase production from about 8000 tonnes to 41,000 tonnes a year over the next decade, of which 32,000 tonnes is expected to pass over Port Tarakohe.

The projected growth of the mussel industry in Golden Bay is tipped to require more than 100 new employees over the next seven years.

Aquaculture New Zealand technical director Dave Taylor said mussel production was set to treble over the next few years, requiring improvements at the Tasman District Council-owned Port Tarakohe.

“Tarakohe is essential to the growth of that area,” he told councillors this month. “That area alone, within Golden Bay, requires Tarakohe to grow.”

The council in 2019 lodged an application for just over $22 million of Government funds for a proposed $28.3m redevelopment of Port Tarakohe. It is awaiting the outcome.

Kono/SUPPLIED Greenshell mussels have been labelled one of “three champions” of the New Zealand aquaculture industry. The others are Pacific oysters and king salmon.

Taylor told councillors that aquaculture nationally, already a $600m industry employing more than 3000 people, had a promising future with a “light touch” on the environment.

Fuelled by increasing global demand for seafood, the sector globally surpassed wild fisheries in 2019, producing about 80m tonnes, he said.

“The potential for growth is great, given that to feed our projected global population, in the next 40 years we need to produce as much seafood as we have in the last 8000 years.”

Derek Flynn/Stuff Marine farming has great potential for growth, according to Aquaculture New Zealand.

In recognition of that “bright future”, the Government last year announced the development of an aquaculture strategy with the goal of increasing global sales of New Zealand products to $3 billion by 2035.

Greenshell mussels, Pacific oysters and king salmon were the “three champions” at the heart of the industry in New Zealand with production of high-quality artisan foods.

“For example, we produce less than 1 per cent of the world's salmon but command the highest prices for our premium products,” Taylor said.

The potential was great. Salmon farming was poised to use open-ocean environments, which “could see the industry more than treble in size over the next 10 years”.

”Aquaculture is at the heart of our regional communities and, in many cases, we are the lifeblood of coastal towns,” Taylor said, adding that Māori participation in the sector was significant.

While the industry was young compared with its “terrestrial counterparts, we are coming of age”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Councillor Anne Turley says there is a shortage of accommodation for workers in the district.

However, that growth came with some challenges.

“One of those is working with old and sometimes unsuitable infrastructure, like wharfs and roads,” Taylor said. “As our industry looks to grow, we are looking to support improvement in essential infrastructure in our regions and Tasman [District] is no exception.”

Finding staff was another challenge such as the 100 workers for Golden Bay and similar projections for other regions.

“We are, however, poised to take advantage of the new world we find ourselves in, and we are looking to train organisations to help people pivot into our industry,” Taylor said.

Aquaculture NZ Havelock: Greenshell mussel capital of the world. Video first published in March, 2018.

Councillor Anne Turley said there was a shortage of accommodation for workers.

“The horticulture industry has looked at providing on-site housing for their workers,” Turley told Taylor. “Will you do the same?”

Taylor said the industry was looking at trying to bring workers into the regions and finding accommodation was part of that plan.

“I know that in Twizel, for example, they are supplying accommodation for their workers in the salmon farms there,” Taylor said. “I'm not sure entirely what the plan is for Golden Bay but I imagine that it will be part of the plan to provide suitable accommodation for workers there.”