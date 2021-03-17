West Coast whitebait farm allowed to discharge contaminants into river

Simon and Andy from Taranaki share their top tips for whitebaiters. (Video first published August 2017)

A whitebait farm to be built at Westport Harbour will be allowed to discharge contaminated water into the Buller River for 30 years.

New Zealand Whitebait Ltd’s planned farm is gaining momentum with the granting of resource consent from the West Coast Regional Council and a $2 million of Government funding. The grant requires a governance group made up of West Coast leaders to have wide-ranging oversight of the project.

Regional council compliance team leader Colin Helem said the application to discharge water into the Buller River was not publicly notified because the effects on the environment were deemed to be minor at most. The consent conditions were still being finalised, he said.

The Department of Conservation, Buller District Council, local iwi, Fish & Game, and KiwiRail were consulted as affected parties and had no concerns.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Whitebait is a West Coast delicacy, but four of the six whitebait species are threatened or at risk of extinction.

The application said the contaminated water would include less than 40 grams of suspended solids per cubic metre of water. The phosphorous must not exceed 1g per cubic metre and nitrogen must not exceed 8g per cubic metre.

It said the water would first pass through an ultraviolet light to kill any organisms and a filter to ensure whitebait did not escape the facility. Flow alarms would be monitored by staff and samples taken five days a week.

The company had considered trucking waste off site but determined that was not viable.

A maximum of 200 cubic metres of discharge, at 6 litres every second at most, would flow continuously over 24 hours..

Google A whitebait farm is to be built on the wharf at Westport Harbour in the Buller River.

The application noted there were obvious signs of marine life a reasonable distance downstream of the discharge, but it would not affect areas where food was gathered or wetlands, recreational activities or areas of particular aesthetic value.

The farm aimed to produce 100 tonnes of whitebait a year and would be based at a large blue shed owned by mining company Bathurst Resources. Educational and tourist tours of the farm would be offered.

The application said the company applied for a fish farming licence from the Ministry for Primary Industries in October 2020, but the application was on hold while it awaited the resource consent.

According to the governance group’s terms of reference, the $2m of Government funding was contingent on New Zealand Whitebait raising $5m privately.

Google Educational and tourist tours will be offered at the whitebait farm.

The grant was dependent on the company putting forward a robust business plan that showed the project would be viable within 18 months. The district council also received $200,000 to manage and oversee the project for 18 months.

The terms of reference document said the project would create 30 jobs and relieve the pressure on wild whitebait stocks.

It estimated the farm would be established by early 2023.

The governance group was made up of Buller mayor Jamie Cleine, the council's chief executive, Ngāti Waewae chairman Francois Tumahai, and a Government representative, and would establish a stakeholder group to ensure the grant was being spent “through best practice”.

The stakeholder group would have overview of all of the project’s finances, operations and safety, and would approve all contracts, budgets and expenditure for 18 months.

It would report to the regional governance group monthly and to the Government quarterly on progress, including the number of jobs created.

It would also have to report on how the project contributed to Māori development, climate change reduction, and environmental sustainability.

Cleine said the council did not want to take the Government’s earlier offer of a loan because it was not prepared to put ratepayers at risk.

He said the terms of reference involved a high level of oversight to ensure transparency of how taxpayer funds were being used.

He believed the project would help diversify Buller’s economy, which had suffered job losses in mining and after the closure of the town’s cement plant.

“It is a great example how a private-public partnership can generate a big gain for the community through a relatively small investment from the government,” he said.

Supplied/Stuff New Zealand Whitebait Ltd director Ben Smith.

New Zealand Whitebait’s directors are Nelson funeral director Francis Day, engineer Robert Hutton and farmer Ben Smith.

Smith previously received Government funding through the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority and received $245,000 through the Callaghan Innovation to research turning dairy effluent into bio-gas energy.

* An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the farm aimed to produce 100,000 tonnes of whitebait a year. It will actually aim to produce 100 tonnes.