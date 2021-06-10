Stewart Island seaweed breakthrough could unlock $500m industry

A scientific discovery that will allow seaweed to be grown commercially may fast track the seaweed farming industry in New Zealand that could potentially be worth $500 million in the next seven years.

CH4 Global and the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) have discovered how to trigger spore release – thereby controlling the first phase of the asparagopsis seaweed lifecycle.

The first batch of spores (seaweed “seeds”) triggered in a controlled but natural environment are being grown on Rakiura/Stewart Island and three months in, the results look promising, the scientists say.

Supplied CH4 Global are successfully growing seaweed at a former oyster farm off Stewart Island. From left are CH4 Global chief operating officer Alan Groves, mussel farmer Jim Barrett, and NIWA aquaculture scientist Javed Khan aboard Barrett's boat Oyster Catcher.

Seaweed farming is still an emerging opportunity, but the discovery brings New Zealand a big step closer to building an industry CH4 Global estimate could be worth $500 million in the next seven years or more than $1 billion by 2030.

READ MORE:

* Southland is growing into a centre for aquaculture excellence

* Red seaweed is awash with transformative promise

* CH4 Global nets $4.45m to harvest seaweed in Southland

* How this seaweed could slash dairy emissions



The company plans to turn the seaweed into methane-busting livestock feed and invested $4.45m to expand production trials on Stewart Island in September.

The native red seaweed has numerous other benefits, which could also enable more intensive aquaculture operations around seaweed farms.

NIWA’s chief scientist for aquaculture Andrew Forsythe said that the commercial benefits of the discovery were still a few years away, but research showed asparagopsis could be a significant tool for reducing methane emissions from herbivores.

“We are facing a climate crisis, and we urgently need tools to manage our greenhouse gas emissions. We are very conscious that our goal is reliable cost-effective production at scale. We are doing this with a real sense of urgency: If we can’t crack this here and now, If we can’t commercialise this in short order, our achievements will still be interesting but not meaningful,” he said.

NIWA worked with CH4 Global and science providers from the University of Otago to comb through research from as far back as the 1960s, which they then combined with techniques developed at NIWA’s Northland Marine Research Centre.

Scientists were able to find the right balance of light, nutrients, and temperature to influence growth and transitions between life stages for the seaweed species.

After triggering the spores, they were able to settle them onto ropes for on-growing at a former oyster farm on Stewart Island.

The water space is operated by Jim Barrett who was among those who were impacted by the bonamia ostreae outbreak in Big Glory Bay in 2017.

Up until now, the New Zealand seaweed industry had been little more than a cottage industry, Forsythe said.

Supplied CH4 Global chief science officer and vice-president of operations Michael Lakeman says New Zealand's asparagopsis seaweed has multiple environmental benefits.

“If we can assist CH4 to get a large-scale commercial seaweed farming run on the board, it will socialise the idea of seaweed farming, create a workforce and build infrastructure capacity which will open the door for other species and products,” he said.

CH4 Global chief science officer and vice-president of operations Michael Lakeman said the trial would also allow scientists to monitor the seaweed's wintering phase for the first time.

The next pieces of the puzzle would be understanding how much could be grown in a specific area and how to get the best harvesting and processing results, he said.

While the Rakiura operation is expected to create 10 jobs in the immediate future, the company believes it may generate as many as 3000 processing and harvesting jobs across its three sites in New Zealand and South Australia.

Supplied CH4 Global are trailing seaweed farming on the site of a mussel farm on Stewart Island.

The trial on Stewart Island will be expanded next year and Lakeman expects to reach commercial-scale production by 2024.

Besides its benefits as a stock feed, growing seaweed absorbed nitrogen and phosphorous from water, which meant it could be used to balance water from run-off or salmon farming, for example, Lakeman said.

A study published by the University of the Sunshine Coast in April found that feeding powdered asparagopsis to farmed fish quadrupled their immunity.

“It’s remarkable. It’s a pretty cool seaweed,” Lakeman said.

Regulations for the industry and the feed it produced was likely to be developed in the near future, he said.