Southland Aquaculture Group welcomes call for seaweed body

NZ Abalone Company's Brae Forrester and Morgan Minivannan give Stuff readers a behind-the-scenes look at their pāua farming operation in Bluff.

The Southland Aquaculture Working Group has welcomed calls for a national seaweed sector group and governance framework to claim a share of the US$14 billion industry.

A report for the Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge project released last month says that while New Zealand’s seaweed sector is fledgling, it's full of innovation.

A sector body to help guide necessary legislative changes, a strategic plan from the government, and a governance framework that incorporates Māori and mātauranga are needed to develop the industry that was worth US$14 billion globally in 2019, the report says.

The Southland Aquaculture Working Group's Ken Swinney welcomed the report as another part of the wider aquaculture opportunity for Southland.

“Ministers and government agencies have all said that Southland will be at the forefront of aquaculture development over the next five years or more,” he said, adding that seaweed farming would be a part of the innovation already taking place in the region.

A company called CH4 Global was trialing seaweed farming at Big Glory Bay on Stewart Island, he said.

This stands alongside the proposed aquaculture park at Ocean Beach in Bluff; a new salmon hatchery being proposed at Ocean Beach; new open-ocean salmon farms off the coast of Stewart Island in much deeper water; and new on-shore processing facilities required to support those.

As an investigative and advocacy body, the Aquaculture Working Group's role has been to support and assist wherever it could to ensure proposals got put in front of the right people, Swinney said.

Supplied CH4 Global is successfully growing seaweed at a former oyster farm off Stewart Island after discovering how to trigger spore release. From left are CH4 Global chief operating officer Alan Groves, mussel farmer Jim Barrett, and NIWA aquaculture scientist Javed Khan aboard Barrett's boat Oyster Catcher.

The report lists a number of barriers for the industry, like establishing a market for New Zealand-grown seaweed, knowledge gaps (which an industry body would help solve), and environmental considerations.

But regulatory constraints under the soon-to-be-replaced Resource Management Act are also problematic.

The new scale of aquaculture developments far exceeded the scope of the 30-year-old Act, Swinney said.

“Currently folk trying to develop new aquaculture products have to go through a process that was not really designed for developments of this nature, particularly where those aquaculture developments are out of sight well off-shore or over the horizon.”

He hoped the RMA reform would solve some regulatory challenges the blue economy faced.

“Failing that, aquaculture development and management in NZ may require its own legislation. Who knows?”