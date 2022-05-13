Fishermen want more consultation before cameras

New Zealand Federation of Commercial Fishermen president Doug Saunders-Loder, of Motueka, says more consultation is needed with the fishing industry before cameras are installed on inshore fishing boats.

Greater consultation is needed with fishermen before the roll-out of cameras on inshore fishing vessels, says the New Zealand Federation of Commercial Fishermen.

Federation president Doug Saunders-Loder, of Motueka, said two of the main issues fishermen were worried about with cameras were privacy and cost.

The government plan to install cameras on inshore fishing vessels has already been criticised by several seafood industry groups as lacking vision, with calls for a better camera strategy and supporting artificial intelligence technology, along with more research to improve future fisheries management.

Under the scheme the government expects to spend $68 million over the next four years fitting out and maintaining on-board cameras on 300 inshore fishing vessels, and monitoring footage. The staged installation of cameras is expected to start later this year and be complete by late 2024.

READ MORE:

* Dead dolphin rule change welcomed by commercial fishers and researchers

* Derelict, abandoned boats 'increasing problem' in Tasman waters

* Better inshore camera strategy with AI needed, says fishing industry



NIWA A sea craft that uses artificial intelligence successfully helped Niwa count fish.

The cameras would provide independent information about commercial fishing activity, to more effectively measure how many fish are being caught, as well as monitor any illegal or dangerous fishing practices.

Saunders-Loder said when the idea of installing cameras was first mooted a few years ago fishermen were against the proposal, concerned about cost and privacy, as “these people are living on an independently owned platform, their home”.

However, the issue had moved on and cameras were a reality, he said, but more consultation was needed with fishermen.

“It’s about ensuring fishermen are suitably consulted to the extent they have delivered a cost-effective and meaningful programme. At the moment they’re less than informed as to what that looks like.”

The industry has already voiced concerns that Fisheries New Zealand (FNZ) is proposing that at least $10m in costs for the strategy be recovered from the fishing industry in the first four years, worried that cost could drive more fishers out of business.

Saunders-Loder said it was unclear how much each fisher would have to pay.

“I know that $10m will be passed on to fishermen in one way, shape or form,” he said.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF/Nelson Mail Fisheries New Zealand plans to start installing cameras on inshore fishing vessels later this year and complete the roll-out by late 2024.

Done properly, cameras on boats could provide a true opportunity for the inshore sector to help with sustainable fishing, and provide the public confidence that the quota management system was working as it should, Saunders-Loder said.

“They could provide us with a tool that’s much better in terms of managing the fish stock,” he said.

“So the thrust of it from my perspective is that given that cameras are coming we need a far more satisfactory consultation in respect of the detail. We need to be able to accept cameras on the basis they are an opportunity and shape that to the extent they don’t become a costly burden.

“We have to recognise that we’re actually on our economic knees and to actually impose more cost without some serious thought about that would be a travesty.”

Saunders-Loder believed the roll-out should be slowed to allow for more consultation with the fishing industry so that the scheme was a success and an advantage for New Zealand inshore fishermen.

“We need to use a carrot, not a stick.”

Greenpeace Greenpeace have launched a new video on bottom trawling on seamounts, starring presenter Mandy Kupenga who fronted Māori TV's Get Your Fish On.

Fisheries New Zealand digital monitoring director Marie Fitzpatrick said FNZ was currently working through the final stages of the procurement process that would confirm the provider for the roll-out of cameras, and expected to make an announcement on that soon.

She said FNZ was in regular discussion with industry representatives regarding that work, and their input was critical to the process. Through those ongoing conversations and an earlier consultation process, the industry had raised a range of issues that had been incorporated into the technology requirements for the procurement process, Fitzpatrick said.

“Seeing an integrated, technology-enabled approach to fisheries management is something all parties involved would like. We are confident the solution we are preparing to implement is a strong step towards this shared goal,” she said.