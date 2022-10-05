Aquaculture industry gets cash injection to help plug workforce gaps

An innovative project is attempting to restore wild mussel beds in the Marlborough Sounds.

New Zealand’s aquaculture industry is facing a “significant shortfall” of workers, with 500 vacancies to fill.

That comes as the industry needs to prepare to double its 3000 strong workforce by 2035 to keep up with anticipated growth.

In response, a $210,000 funding boost for the industry is being announced at a conference in Nelson on Wednesday morning.

The funding comes from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s sector workforce engagement programme, and will support Aquaculture New Zealand’s action plan to increase its workforce.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A wild mussel bed restoration project in the Marlborough Sounds.

Aquaculture New Zealand’s chief executive Gary Hooper, said the funding would allow the industry to get “priority actions under way quickly”.

“Aquaculture employs over 3000 Kiwis in regional communities around New Zealand, and we predict we will need double that number of workers by 2035. Right now, we have a significant shortfall with at least 500 vacancies across the industry. It is crucial we build our workforce in order to grow our industry.”

The industry needed a variety of skill sets and the action plan addressed those needs, he said.

“We need a plan to get there – those things won’t just turn up on our doorsteps.”

New Zealand King Salmon Workers process fish at the New Zealand King Salmon factory. (File photo)

Traditionally many roles in the industry had been filled by migrants and those on working holidays, but travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted those workforces.

“For two years or so that pool of workers basically dried up.”

While borders were reopening it wouldn’t offer immediate relief, and in the meantime companies had been “looking under every stone” to try and fill the gaps, he said.

“It’s as much about productivity as it is about workforce ... a productive workforce means you’ll get better returns, and you’ll be able to pay them well.”

As the industry grew there would also be more opportunities for people to forge careers, he said.

“We want to showcase the opportunities that exist for careers in the farming of mussels, oysters and salmon. We need creative, clever, and practical people onboard to help us face the challenges of the future.”

SUPPLIED Aquaculture NZ chief executive Gary Hooper.

The Nelson Tasman Regional Skills Leadership Group (RSLG) released a workforce plan in July that identified aquaculture as a key growth industry.

Co-chair Justin Carter said the industry mattered to many regional economies.

“The Government’s Aquaculture Strategy has a goal of $3 billion in annual sales by 2035 following a sustainable growth pathway and using innovation to add value.

“To realise this, aquaculture businesses need a skilled local workforce. RSLGs partnering on this mahi makes sense for the good of communities and the country.”

Aquaculture New Zealand policy manager Steph Hopkins said the government funding announced on Wednesday was seed money to help the industry get started on the workforce action plan.

Amongst the immediate steps to be taken was research into what recruitment techniques would work to attract young people, the opportunities for career pathways, and what steps could be taken to meet industry growth, she said.

“To get to a $3 billion business, what will our workforce growth look like?”

The impact of Covid on the workforce was particularly noticeable in processing factories, so automation would also be investigated, Hopkins said.