Fishing company Sanford has turned the corner after Covid disruption

Sanford chief executive Peter Reidie says the fishing company has turned the corner with its latest profit result, and will resume dividend payments. (File photo)

Fishing company Sanford says it has “turned the corner” with its latest annual profit, resuming dividend payments that were halted during the Covid pandemic.

New Zealand's largest fishing company said net profit jumped to $55.8 million in the year to the end of September, from $16.2m the previous year. It was the company’s first annual profit increase in four years and included a $43.7m gain on the sale of three crayfish quota for $52.7m in April and May.

Stripping out one-time items, adjusted pre-tax profit rose 73% to $40.2m. Revenue rose 8.6% to $531.9m.

Sanford’s profits took a hit during Covid as demand for its premium seafood slumped when restaurants and cafes suddenly closed and cruise liners stopped operating.The company said the impact of Covid was diminishing with most markets now open for business, demand lifting and in-market prices improved.

“We have not yet got back to our pre-Covid levels of profitability, but we have clearly turned the corner and it is pleasing to be growing and paying a dividend again,” said chief executive Peter Reidie.

The company will pay shareholders a 10 cent annual dividend. It last made a dividend payment of 5c in the first half of the 2020 financial year before deciding to conserve its cash due to uncertainty about the impact of Covid-19 and the need for cash to reinvest in its assets. Prior to the pandemic, it had paid a 23c dividend for the 2019 year.

Sanford's operations span wild catch fishing and mussel and king salmon farming. Its Big Glory Bay salmon features in a best-selling menu on actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop food delivery service in the United States.

In the latest year, pre-tax profit for the wildcatch division jumped 62% to $52m, while salmon profits increased 21% to $23m, and profit from greenshell mussels dropped 49% to $400,000.

Reidie said 2022 had been a “very tough” year.

While the company had thought the end of the pandemic was in sight, it had “a sting in the tail”.

“Our markets have returned, but we have been increasingly challenged by our ability to supply seafood due to labour availability and cost pressures, particularly in fuel, freight and feed,” Reidie said.

Shares in Sanford were unchanged at $4.20 in late morning trading on the NZX on Tuesday. The stock has lost 41% over the past three years.