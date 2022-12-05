Appeals lodged against NZ King Salmon plan to shift to cooler waters

Appeals have been lodged against New Zealand King Salmon’s consent to move its salmon farming operations out into cooler waters.

The company’s fish are being killed by warmer waters in the Marlborough Sounds, and last month it was given approval by the Marlborough District Council, after a six-year process, to expand out into colder Cook Strait waters.

The project, which the company calls ‘Blue Endeavour’, would be New Zealand’s first open ocean finfish site, situated 7km north of Cape Lambert in Cook Strait.

However, analysts have said the project remains highly uncertain, and warned objections could cause further delays.

NZ King Salmon has disclosed to the NZX that the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai (DOC) and the McGuinness Institute Te Hononga Waka, a think tank working towards a sustainable future for New Zealand, had both filed appeals against the open ocean farm consent by last Friday’s deadline.

DOC was seeking changes to the conditions imposed on the Blue Endeavour consent, NZ King Salmon said in a statement.

“Should those changes be made, DOC has signalled that it does not oppose the granting of the consent of the Blue Endeavour application,” the company said.

It didn’t provide any further details of the appeals.

NZ King Salmon said it would enter into mediation with DOC, the McGuinness Institute and any other interested parties next year.

DOC, the McGuinness Institute and Marlborough District Council have been contacted for comment.

Shares in NZ King Salmon were down 2.2% to 22.5 cents in mid-afternoon trading on the NZX on Monday, and have lost 67% of their value so far this year.

The Nelson-based company wants to set up the open ocean salmon farm after being forced to fallow three of its warmer farms in Pelorus Sound as rising sea temperatures killed significant numbers of its fish.

Analysts who follow the company have said they remained cautious about the project.

Following the granting of the consent last month, Forsyth Barr analysts Margaret Bei and Andy Bowley said there was significant uncertainty surrounding the success of the project, which remained “highly uncertain”.

The company has previously flagged that harvesting in the open ocean site wouldn’t occur until at least the 2027 financial year.

Forsyth Barr’s Bei said on Monday that the appeals are likely to delay the expected timeframe for Blue Endeavour.

“Combined, they appear to cover a broad range of consent conditions, and we expect the time required for mediation (or to conduct follow-up studies) will be reasonably material,” she said. “These recent developments reinforce our view that execution risk of Blue Endeavour is high.”

The analysts have also previously warned the anticipated investment returns may have weakened as infrastructure costs were likely to have increased significantly since the project was last scoped, funding for the project would likely require the company to raise additional capital, and positive outcomes for fish health were not certain.

NZ King Salmon reported a $24.5 million loss in the first half of its current financial year to July 31. Last financial year it reported a $73m loss, after writing down the value of its assets by $59m and changing its farming practices to cut back on the use of its warmer sites over summer.

The fish deaths put NZ King Salmon under some financial pressure last year - its debt ballooned, and it breached its banking covenants with its lender BNZ. The bank agreed to a temporary waiver so long as NZ King Salmon raised at least $50m of new equity, after any transaction costs. The company sold $60m of shares at a discount, about $43m of which went to repay its debt.

The company’s chief executive Grant Rosewarne resigned abruptly last month with immediate effect, having been in the role since 2009.