Moana New Zealand opens new Nelson hatchery to boost oyster production

Can New Zealand move away from an 'exploitative' marine economy and make the leap into a 'blue economy'?

Moana New Zealand hopes a new $5 million hatchery in Nelson will help increase tio (oyster) production to 1.65 million dozen a year by 2027.

The hatchery at Nelson’s Cawthron Aquaculture Park in Glenduan officially opens on Wednesday and has been named Kirikiritātangi.

Moana New Zealand chair Rachel Taulelei said so far the hatchery had created 3.5 full-time jobs at the plant, and that number would grow as production increased.

“We have also provided to summer interns the opportunity for real hands-on experience in land based aquaculture. With the planned growth, this will also mean additional roles on our grow out farms and processing facilities across the North Island.”

Supplied Moana New Zealand oysters are now being hatched in Nelson.

Being able to manage end-to-end control of the oyster growing process was critical to the company's growth as it would help ensure consistency of supply, she said.

“One of the critical success factors behind our growth plan is the reliability of spat supply, and the hatchery is key to this.”

Traditionally the sector farmed using wild spat caught on sticks, but that could be hard to control, Taulelei said.

“Our selective breeding programme began more than 20 years ago and along with improved husbandry practices, it has enabled us to produce consistently high-quality oysters year-round.”

Moana already had an oyster nursery at the aquaculture park, so it made sense to set up a hatchery next door, she said.

“Being part of the Aquaculture Park allows Moana to tap into existing key resources consented on the park such as access to good quality seawater. Furthermore, the clay soil behind the Boulder Bank is ideal for developing microalgae ponds and the long sunshine hours that Nelson enjoys help create the perfect conditions to grow microalgae in outdoor ponds.”

Nelson Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ali Boswijk said it was exciting to see new developments in the aquaculture sector helping to add to the region’s “blue economy”.

“It just builds on the industry that’s here. When you actually see that investment happening it’s really pleasing that there’s confidence to do it.”

VIRGINIA WOOLF/Stuff Moana New Zealand chair Rachel Taulelei said the hatchery allowed for end-to-end oyster production.

Taulelei said Moana New Zealand was Aotearoa’s first fully-integrated oyster company.

The hatchery was the first stage of a plan for the Māori-owned company to achieve sales of 1.65 million dozen per year, she said.

“As a proudly indigenous commercial business with long-term views, our people are engaged throughout our oyster business ... We work collaboratively and contribute to our local communities, not only through employment opportunities but by improving the way our kaimahi work.”

The company was also innovating in other ways, shifting from timber racks to floating tio baskets on longline, she said.

“This not only creates better working conditions for our kaimahi, but it has less impact on te taiao, the environment.”