How a humble buoy connected to the internet can help fisheries farm better

The “next step” in internet-enabled monitoring has taken off, which it’s hoped will lead to a more sustainable fishery and aquaculture management. (File photo)

Spark’s “internet of things” is helping the aquaculture industry reach its full potential, five years on from its initial roll-out.

The internet of things refers to devices – some obvious, like a cellphone, others less-so – which are able to connect to the internet. For example, internet-enabled buoys packed with sensory devices that can report back in real-time what exactly is happening under the waves at your nearest mussel or fish farm.

Spark business development manager for the Internet of Things Matt McClay said the “IOT” devices were making data-gathering and interpretation easier for people – from fish farmers to dairy farmers.

While there have been sensor-devices measuring things like water turbidity, sedimentation and oxygen levels for some time now, McClay said devices now were the “next step” in the technology.

“The key opportunity here is to give [people] in the environment the ability to make better decisions,” McClay said.

“The feedback is really positive ... it’s really taken off.”

The devices were portable and had simplified outputs to make some “very technical” information easier to use. He said there were potential applications in monitoring rivers that flowed through farmland, enabling better management upstream that could have an impact on water quality all the way out to the sea, where “IOT” devices could be used to measure the impact.

supplied/Nelson Mail An "internet of things" buoy, which can be used to monitor a range of water conditions and output information in real-time.

He said in the more immediate term the devices enabled aquaculture operators to meet requirements set by the Ministry of Primary Industries, or monitor conditions in real-time, which otherwise might include significant (educated) guesswork based on more distant or less instant monitoring stations.

“Let’s not pretend that IT technology can stop water temperature rising, but it will allow us to see what’s happening ... [and] it will help people respond to that.”