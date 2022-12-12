Why mussels might just be the next new superfood

Greenshell mussels offer a range of health benefits, with anti-inflammatory properties being the most well-known.

It could be as simple as 'a market push' to make mussels the next superfood, just like blueberries or mānuka honey, said Marine Farming Association general manager Ned Wells.

Wells said having greenshell mussels dubbed as a superfood was one of Marlborough's Smart and Connected Aquaculture group priorities to help unlock growth in the sector and hit the Government's $3 billion goal.

"We think that our mussels are fantastic, and we know that they've got a lot of properties that are really good for health.

"We think that more people should be eating our greenshell mussels, whether it's in a food format or a nutraceutical format, and one way to improve uptake would be to have people thinking of them as a superfood."

READ MORE:

* Solar energy and AI proposed to lift Marlborough aquaculture

* Sanford says $20m 'marine extract' facility will create 30 jobs in Marlborough

* Nelson marine farmer gets top award for mussel work



The term superfood suggests a food that contains antioxidants and flavonoids to help specific conditions, but there is no agreed definition and in 2011 the EU banned the term from food labels unless supported by scientific evidence.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said that superfood was not a term that was regulated under the Food Standards Code.

"If this claim is made voluntarily, it must be truthful and not misleading under the Fair Trading Act.

"The term “superfood” implies that a food is highly nutritious - and mussel powder is known to be a nutritious food - however, NZFS does not keep a register of foods claiming to be superfoods."

Aquaculture NZ Havelock: Greenshell mussel capital of the world. Video first published in March, 2018.

Arbuckle said the regulated way to communicate the nutritional value of a food was to make nutrition content claims and/or health claims.

"As part of this, a range of criteria - including scientific evidence – are needed to back up any claim."

Wells said a lot of research was currently around greenshell mussel powder.

"There is a lot of work being done in that space [scientific] at the moment, especially around the nutraceutical – so the powders and oils. A number of companies that are researching in that space.

"So there is plenty of evidence to suggest that they have a lot of anti-inflammatory properties through the omegas, they have a range of health benefits."

Wells said getting mussel powder classified as a superfood was a concept at this stage and would have to be an industry initiative.

"If we could convince both New Zealanders and our international markets that mussels are a superfood, that would be fantastic," Well said.

Aquaculture NZ technical director Dave Taylor said mussels did present a challenge when used as an ingredient in food such as smoothies due to their smell and taste.

Taylor said further research was needed on the product offering, but there was market opportunity for mussel powder to be used widely as the next superfood.

More water space and more certainty for planning and consenting for future open ocean farms were among the other priorities at the last Marlborough's Smart and Connected Aquaculture group forum.

The local group will meet again next month to review the five priorities they developed for the sector.