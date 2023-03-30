Genetics key to lifting beef profits, experts say

Gerald Hargreaves, of Kakahu Angus, Angus Pure director Guy Sargent and Lloyd Brenssell of Fernvale Genetics catch up at the ‘What’s the Beef’ roadshow.

Breeding quality beef cattle using genetic selection has a huge impact on profitability.

While good conformation is important, it’s ‘’what’s under the bonnet’’ that really counts.

Angus Australia extension officer Nancy Crawshaw said genetics were the key to maximising profitability in the beef industry.

‘’Every dollar in the beef industry comes from the end consumer.

‘’If you have good appearance, consistency, quality and flavour then meat processors will be willing to pay more and it will be easier to sell the product on,’’ Crawshaw said.

Crawshaw said buying the right bulls was paramount.

She said two bulls might look the same, but genetically they could be very different.

There was huge genetic variation between the top 10 per cent and the bottom 10 per cent of bulls in any breed, she said.

Trials had shown differences in the 200-day (autumn) weight of their progeny could be as much as 20kg and at 400 days the difference could be 30kg.

Diane Bishop Doug Brand, of Branded BBQ, kept the troops fed with delicious angus beef.

The difference in calf birthweight could also be as much as 4.4kg while gestation could vary up to five days and Intramuscular Fat (IMF) up to 6 per cent.

Crawshaw was one of the guest speakers at a ‘What’s the beef’ roadshow held on Lloyd and Angela Brenssell’s Whitecomb Run property near Moa Flat recently.

The 4400ha property was used as a maternal breeding platform.

The Brenssells run up to 600 Angus breeding cows as part of a large operation which spans seven properties covering more than 12,000 hectares in Otago.

They farm a combined 52,000 stock units which also include several sheep studs.

Angus Pure director Guy Sargent said the aim of the roadshow was to educate producers about the added value and increased profitability that breeding quality beef cattle could have on their business.

‘’I want you to go home and embrace technology and the things you are not taking advantage of such as a combination of type and data,’’ Sargent said.

Crawshaw urged beef breeders to look at their market before deciding which bulls to buy.

‘’Are you selling weaned calves or finishing them?

‘’You need to focus on the traits that are most important to your customer and that means choose the bull that best suits your breeding programme,’’ Crawshaw said.

Crawshaw urged those attending upcoming bull sales to be well-prepared.

Diane Bishop Fernvale Angus cattle have high growth rates, good fertility and a focus on IMF.

‘’A bull can be well presented, but a lot of that can be the environment and not so much the genetics.

‘’When you look at a bull you need to consider the environment and how that impacts on performance,’’ Crawshaw said.

She also added that a bull’s estimated breeding values (EBV) belonged to its progeny and not the bull itself.

‘’EBV’s help us to make informed mating decisions.’’

Crawshaw said when developing a breeding plan producers should focus on three to five traits.

PGG Wrightson Seeds veterinary nutritionist Charlotte Westwood also spoke about the importance of producing well-bred cattle with a strong desire to eat.

She said quality pasture had to come before quantity.

Dr Westwood said growing specialist forages such as plantain and/or chicory would help increase growth rates in cattle.

Diane Bishop Fernvale Angus cattle thrive in the harshest environment.

Summer crops were a good option for early weaned calves and would help drive performance.

Dr Westwood said heifers were better at producing IMF than bulls as testosterone affected the development of IMF cells.

‘’If you’re chasing IMF you need to be careful.

‘’The sweet spot is somewhere between fully mature and three years old,’’ Dr Westwood said.

Dr Westwood said setting animals up for good IMF deposition started in ‘’mum’s tum’’ and foetal nutritional programming.

Feeding cereal grains such as maize silage helped increase IMF as it had a higher glucose content.

‘’Glucose drives IMF and maize silage will help lift blood glucose.’’

However, bulls were more efficient converters of pasture than heifers or steers because of their anabolic hormones, she said.

Dr Westwood said the role of a beef cow was to do the ‘’heavy lifting’’ and groom pastures without impacting too much on body condition score (BCS).

Dr Westwood said BCS was one of the key drivers in a beef breeding system.

‘’If a cow loses too much condition in the first trimester, they will throw a smaller calf.’’

Dr Westwood said the beef cow had been unfairly treated in the Government’s methane targets.

While a dairy cow could offset its emissions with milk, a beef cow could not.

‘’A beef cow only produces one calf a year, so it doesn’t look as good on the financials or for Greenhouse Gas emissions.

‘’But, it should be given credit for its ability to maintain pasture quality,’’ Dr Westwood said.

Westwood said farmers were the lowest methane producers per kilogram of finished product.

‘’Hopefully the Government will reward us for that one day.’’

BIDR general manager Liam Beattie also spoke about the power of the virtual saleyard which had increased in popularity in recent times.

‘’It’s offering a choice to farmers and getting the best money for your market,’’ Beattie said.

More than 400 livestock agents across 11 companies were now using BIDR and there were about 8000 registered users.

About 250 sales were held on farm every year using a combination of BIDR and live auction.

Beattie said BIDR had just been introduced at the Balclutha calf sale.