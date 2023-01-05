More frequent extreme wet weather likely to mean potato shortage, higher prices

Aaron Beck, a Stats NZ senior manager for pricing, social and population insights, explains the food price index.

Record amounts of rainfall before Christmas are expected to lead to an early season potato shortage and higher prices.

Waikato potato and onion grower Chris Nicholson said the area had record levels of rainfall in November.

This meant lower yields, because potatoes needed sunlight and dry soil before harvest, he said.

There were forecasts of 50mm of rain for later this week, he said.

Chief executive of Potatoes New Zealand Chris Claridge said while wet weather interrupted harvesting and growth in some areas, it would not disrupt overall supply because potatoes were grown throughout the country and continually harvested.

But there would be some early season shortage and some price increases, he said.

Prices would normalise as new crops were harvested, Claridge said.

There were reports of early season disruptions due to weather in the Horowhenua District and the Pukekohe area, he said.

Extreme wet weather not only affected yields, but also stopped growers from entering paddocks to harvest as tractors and harvesters got stuck in mud, he said.

Claridge said over the past seven years in his role at Potatoes New Zealand he had seen an increase in frequency of extreme weather events.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Chris Nicholson, Waikato potato and onion grower, says high rainfall early in the growing season affected potato yields.

The industry expected two-to-three anti-cyclonic storms that brought extreme wet weather every year, but this had increased to about four or six per year.

Such storms disrupted yields, especially in the North Island, as potatoes did not grow well in too wet soils, he said.

Periods of extreme wet and then extreme dry were also more frequent, he said.

Extreme weather could mean an increase in the frequency of plant diseases in future, he said.

Potatoes needed good rain while the plant was growing, but once they reached a full canopy of leaves they needed drier weather, so tubers could grow, he said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF More frequent extreme weather leads to potato harvest disruptions and crop losses.

The bulk of the country’s fresh potatoes were grown in Canterbury, Claridge said.

Crop inspectors in Canterbury reported good quality plants, with harvests expected from around March, he said.

Only 20% of the country’s potatoes were grown for fresh potatoes, another 10% for seed potatoes, and 70% for processing, he said.

Potatoes could be stored for months, which meant new harvests could be stored until a following harvest if needed, Claridge said.