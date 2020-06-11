Kiwifruit industry gets millions in welfare as it celebrates biggest harvest

Jacinda Ardern says some firms may have claimed the Government wage subsidy when they didn't need it.

Some kiwifruit industry leaders are calling for an audit of Covid-19 wage subsidy payments to contracting firms in the wake of the industry's biggest ever harvest.

The kiwifruit industry has been held up as a Covid-19 success story, with many workers laid off from other industries finding work in orchards and packhouses, and the Government this week pledged $200,000 to help retrain the workers.

The industry, deemed an essential service during lockdown, has recorded its biggest harvest yet, with 5.7 million more trays shipped this season so far than last, along with its highest sales in Europe.

But a Stuff investigation has found that millions of dollars have been paid out of the wage subsidy scheme to horticultural businesses contracting to the kiwifruit industry.

More than 60 contractors have between them claimed just over $6m from the scheme, which expired on Tuesday, the Stuff analysis found.

That's on top of more than $2m that Stuff earlier identified had been paid to three large grower and post-harvest operators.

More than 200 other contractors involved in the same kind of work chose not to claim the subsidy.

Some contractors said they claimed the money because staff were "too scared" to come to work because of Covid-19, while others said they claimed because aspects of their business couldn't operate during level 4 lockdown.

Several said they planned to pay back some money.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Jacinda Ardern visits Trevelyan’s Kiwifruit and Avocado Packhouse in Te Puke, Bay of Plenty, on Tuesday, the first day of life under alert level 1.

The $585-a-week subsidy was paid to employers who experienced a 30 per cent drop in revenue, so they could keep paying workers over 12 weeks.

By the end of May, $11b had been paid out, while 4036 refunds had been made, totalling $136m.

Michael Franks, chief executive of the large post-harvest operator Seeka, described the payments to contractors as "startling" and "extravagant", given how well the industry had done this year.

"Absolutely there should be an audit," he said. "The scheme was there to help New Zealanders who were employed by an employer whose business was walloped and closed down unilaterally through Covid.

"In the absence of an audit to check, you can't be certain that it was all legitimate."

Doug Voss, whose company Oropi​ Management Services provides picking and spraying services to kiwifruit orchards, as well as maintenance and construction, said his revenue had increased this year and he'd never considered applying for the wage subsidy.

"Direct competitors of ours have claimed it. It annoys the hell out of me – why should they be getting subsidised by the Government?

"I've been in this business for 40 years. We're in a risky business ... but you structure yourself to look after yourself.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff A warehouse at Trevelyan's packhouse near Te Puke, which has operated throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

"This current mentality where you're having a hard time so you rush off to the Government and expect them to subsidise you – in this business it's a joke."

He questioned what checks had been done on some of the firms, given they were involved in employment law breaches in the past.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, visiting a kiwifruit coolstore in the Bay of Plenty on Tuesday, told Stuff that, generally speaking, some firms weren't sure what the impacts of Covid-19 would be in the early stages of the subsidy, and whether they could operate at all under level 4.

"So some may have drawn down the wage subsidy believing they'd need it and then discovered that they didn't.

"In those cases, you are often seeing that be repaid."

Ardern said while the subsidy in the "vast majority" of cases had been accessed in good faith, the Government was happy to hear from anyone who had concerns.

"We are of course doing audits and checks on those firms that we believe may have taken it when they shouldn't have."

George van Ooyen​, the Ministry of Social Development's general manager of service delivery, said random audits were being carried out as well as "targeted audits based on data mining". The ministry also followed up on allegations.

He said employers were told when they applied for the subsidy they could be subject to civil proceedings for the recovery of any money they weren't entitled to, and could face prosecution if they supplied misleading information.

David Courtney, Zespri's chief grower and alliances officer, said it was up to individual businesses to decide whether they needed to claim the subsidy and whether to pay money back.

"We've certainly seen some genuine cases where they got it, they realised they didn't need it and now they've paid it back.

"There will be some genuine cases where they got it because they met the criteria, and there may be some in the middle, and that's down to those individuals to make their own choices as to what they're going to do."

Contractor Matthew Spratt, whose company Primo Grow provides spray services to kiwifruit orchards, said his company claimed $169,000 for 24 workers but would be paying much of that back.

Although spray operators were deemed essential workers, other parts of the business such as earth-moving couldn't operate during the lockdown, he said.

"We've used what we needed to use in the right area, and we're paying all the rest back."

Rajesh Sarao​, director of labour contractor Ahead, said he claimed $109,000 from the wage subsidy on behalf of 16 workers classed as essential who didn't want to work because they were afraid of the coronavirus and passing it to their families.

He himself had a special-needs child, so had stayed away from work.

Sarao said some money would be repaid, however. "We applied for some people who [then] went overseas, two or three people, so we're going to return that money which we got for them."

According to the MSD website, employers could apply to a separate leave support scheme to pay essential workers who couldn't work for health reasons.

Labour contractor Jahangir​ Alam​, whose company Prowess claimed $95,000 for 14 workers, said many of his staff were too frightened to work in the early stages of the pandemic.

"I couldn't force anyone to work. I didn't even go, my wife didn't go. I am so scared about it ... it's a matter of life and death."

Alam estimated he would return about $35,000 of the subsidy because many of the employees returned to work after about seven weeks.

"I've already got a bank account number [to return the money to]."

He lost about $180,000 when his watermelon and zucchini crops couldn't be picked and were left to rot in the ground.

Meanwhile, the large kiwifruit packhouse Apata has confirmed it has paid back most of the $478,000 it said it was paid in error by MSD.

Baygold, which received $939,000 for 134 workers, said it was undertaking an audit but expected some money to be paid back.

Riverlock Packhouse, which received $666,000 for 96 workers, also said it would repay the subsidy.

- Additional reporting Benn Bathgate, Lesley Longstaff