Lewis Farms' green-minded ambitions bearing fruit

Lewis Farms owners Cam and Catherine Lewis amid rows of fresh strawberries, some of which get made into jam and fresh ice cream.

A berry and asparagus farm north of Levin is doubling down on its mission to be more sustainable, while making the most of its geographic advantage.

Lewis Farms, a popular State Highway 1 stop-off for travellers between Manawatū and Wellington, has weathered the storms of covid and is sowing the seeds of its future through innovation and diversification.

This season the grower has used solar panels installed on the roof of the main packing shed to produce 50% of the power needed for its daily operations.

It complements their existing practice of minimising food waste by using every berry they grow, be it destined for a punnet, a jam jar or ice cream.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Solar panels contribute to about half of Lewis Farms’ daily electricity use.

Cam and Catherine Lewis run the day-to-day operations, supplying produce to the rest of New Zealand while also fostering the farm’s reputation as a destination for lower North Island customers.

A new shop and playground opened in October.

Their next sustainability goal is focused on the packaging of asparagus.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff No more plastic. Lewis Farms’ asparagus is now being packaged with only yarn and cardboard tags.

“We've imported machines from Germany to get rid of the tape, the plastic and non-recyclable paper that’s normally used,” Catherine said.

“So now we’ve got yarn on the top and the bottom, and then we just put a cardboard tag on it. So we're the first growers to do that.”

The farm has been in the Lewis family for four generations and Cam has a wide knowledge of the produce industry.

He said the combination of producing berries and asparagus, and being based where they were, put Lewis Farms at a national advantage.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Catherine Lewis checking in on the strawberries, which aren’t grown in typical soil but a ground up coconut fibre called coir.

“Horowhenua’s one of the few parts of the country where you could fill a plate with locally grown produce.

“When you go to other parts of the country, they specialise in one product which means they have to work everything around on one season.

“We’ve got a really temperate climate here so we can grow multiple types of food and work to different seasonal cycles.”

When Stuff visited, a truck was being stocked with asparagus bound for the South Island.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Lewis Farms has around 250,000 strawberry plants. A planned expansion will push that up to 400,000.

Cam said Horowhenua’s central location was a major benefit for the business.

“We’ve got Wellington just down the road, and we share trucks with other growers that can get product up to Auckland or down to Christchurch overnight.

“For growers in the Auckland region, they’re facing pressure to sell land to meet housing needs, so we’ve got an opportunity to grow our business and make up for the transition going on up there.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Lewis Farms’ new asparagus bundler from Germany has helped speed up the process and uses more sustainable ties and packaging.

Lewis Farms has about 250,000 strawberry plants. A planned expansion will increase that to 400,000.

The business is still facing struggles around costs and labour shortages that have been industry-wide since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While they’re hopeful a seasonal labour pipeline from Samoa will recover to pre-pandemic levels, they’re taking everything season by season.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The new playground at Lewis Farms, helping to lure travelling families in for an ice cream and a stretch of the legs.

For now they’re excited about the returning Horowhenua Taste Trail, a festive celebration of the district’s produce and growers, being held on Saturday, November 26.

Catherine said there were concerns if the event didn’t return this year it may never come back

“But to see the enthusiasm for it has been wonderful, and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Tickets for the taste trail can be purchased online at www.tastetrail.co.nz.