Waikato farmer Toni Schnuriger bares all for Naked Shepherd challenge

Toni Schnuriger hopes her efforts help at least one person discover a pathway to better mental health.

It took a fair amount of convincing for Toni Schnuriger to pose for a photo, naked.

But she said baring all for a picture was the easy part.

The hard part came when the young Waikato dairy farmer sat down to write about her battle with depression and anxiety.

“I had a cousin who passed away last year after losing his battle with mental health. Losing him was quite hard, we were close, he was my best friend.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The Waikato dairy farm manager says her animals give her the will to live.

“We were both farmers and had similar challenges through life.”

Schnuriger, 23, is among others working on the land who entered The Naked Shepherd challenge, to raise awareness of rural mental health this winter.

It’s an online photo competition set up by The Naked Farmer and Will To Live, two rural mental health charities in Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

People are challenged to take a photo of themselves, baring all but with “private parts covered”, the instructions on how to enter say.

The submitters have to write, in a post, about what their will to live is, what they do to keep healthy and what they love about farming.

SUPPLIED Friends, human and bovine, helped convince Toni Schnuriger to pose for a photo for The Naked Shepherd challenge.

Schnuriger is the sole-charge manager of a 120-cow herd dairy farm near Morrinsville.

Her will to live is her cows, they give her a reason to get out of bed each morning.

She previously worked on a bigger farm with 1000 cows but a smaller herd gives her more time to enjoy and understand the unique personalities of each animal.

Calving has started and the shed pens are filling up with cute fluffy faces.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff She started her own Facebook page called The Cockless Cow Cocky, to help share hints and tips for rural people to improve their mental health.

Schnuriger has names for them all. Acacia, Poppy, Fern and Cameo are among her new charges that keep her busy.

Her love for animals is easy to see. She originally studied to be a vet but decided a career in dairy farming was a better fit.

No matter what’s going on inside her head, the animals are always there to say good morning, good night or give her a cuddle when she’s feeling down, she said in her post for the challenge.

Schnuriger hopes her Naked Shepherd post inspires other people to reach out for help.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Toni Schnuriger and her dog Keli on the dairy farm near Morrinsville where the pair have worked for just over a year.

“When I started to get down, I tended to push other people away.

“But I learned that’s not healthy and it’s better to take a step back and put some time into yourself.”

She had counselling and help from family to get back on track.

“Everyone is different and it’s about finding out what works for you.”

Finding activities outside of work was important, wether that be sport, joining a club or spending time with friends.

“You’ve got to have a range, not just one because you might not always be able to do some things, which was the case when we were all in lockdown.”

For Schnuriger, her go-to activity outside of work is a poll fitness class in Morrinsville.

“It’s just that combination of getting the blood pumping, getting the heart racing a bit and enjoying the company of some great people, enjoying their happy vibe.”

Schnuriger tried a few counsellors before “clicking” with someone who she felt comfortable with.

“Counselling isn’t for everyone but I stuck with it and found the right person to talk to and everything seems to have fallen into place.”

Starting a conversion about mental health isn’t easy.

“My dad and I have always been close but up until recently we never talked about feelings.

“And it was when I started to go through my battle with depression that I went to dad to open up a line of communication.”

It was a matter of finding someone to trust, someone close who might be able to sit down and listen.

“They may not understand, if they haven’t been through it themselves, but sometimes the ability to listen is a big enough step to start a conversation and for someone to get help.”

Her family lives about two hours away in Rotorua, where she grew up on her dad’s dairy farm.

“My dad has come to visit to look at the farm here. He’s always there for me, on the phone, if I need some help with the farm.

“My employer has also been very supportive and understanding. I’ve talked to my family and my employer about mental health but this is the first time I’ve spoken about it more openly, in the public.”

Schnuriger was inspired by the other stories appearing on the Will To Live Facebook page.

“I think it’s awesome that so many of us have actually stepped out of our comfort zones to raise some awareness.”