Career takes off in move from city life to dairy farming

Taranaki dairy farmer Belinda Price encourages people from towns and cities to give dairy farming a go.

When Auckland travel agent Belinda Price went dairy farming with husband Ben, she went from booking other people's journeys to crafting her own.

"I highly recommend farming. It's a great lifestyle working outdoors with animals, people and technology. You choose your own path and can even build your own successful business," says Belinda.

The Prices started milking other people's cows and now own a farm in Taranaki. "I encourage people from towns and cities to give it a go," says Belinda. "You don't need a rural background and you learn a lot on the job."

Brad Hanson The Price farm team left to right: Hayden Price, Ben Price and Belinda Price with Andrea Edwards, Tootoolemanino Leaupepe, and Harmony Reid.

Belinda says it's hard work building up to owning your own farm but hugely rewarding. The Prices now have a team of three, and ensure their farm is a great place to work.

"The key to everything is work-life balance and good communication. We want people to flourish and achieve their goals."

Belinda says a strong farm team means having each other's backs and learning from each other. "When you've got that, it's awesome. Team get-togethers are important and we had a great time with Surfing for Farmers, where farmers get off the farm and give surfing a go."

Belinda and Ben also provide free gym memberships and support their team with opportunities to get formal qualifications. She encourages people to check out DairyNZ's GoDairy website for more information on how to get into farming.

SUPPLIED Dairy farmer Jemima Bebbington loves being actively involved in the farming community.

Dairy farmer Jemima Bebbington is also keen to see more people get into farming. She went to university thinking she'd get a job in a big city, but fell in love with farmer Tom, now her husband, and joined him running their Waikato farm business.

"I went from a geography university degree, studying people and places, to milking cows every day and I love it!" she says.

Jemima continued her studies and has qualifications in communications and agribusiness. She believes farming has a lot to offer people from all walks of life.

Jemima and Tom farm in Tahuna, north of Morrinsville, on their own farm, while also managing the family farm for Tom's Mum, Gayle. Tom's sister Kathleen and husband Cameron recently made the shift from city life to join them on the family farm, and they're loving it.

"Farming is a great lifestyle for families," says Jemima. "It's awesome seeing our children outside enjoying country adventures."

SUPPLIED Jemima and Tom Bebbington with their children Lottie (6), Jack (10) and Violet (12).

DairyNZ lead advisor for people Jane Muir says DairyNZ is helping connect Kiwis with farm vacancies available nationwide through GoDairy. "There are plenty of farm assistant roles available nationwide—a great way to start a dairy career," says Jane.

"Dairy is a unique career, where no two days are the same. No prior experience is needed and any ages are welcome to join. You learn on the job and pick up a wide range of skills including milking, calf rearing and operating heavy machinery."

Promotion and growth opportunities are available, with farm managers able to earn over $100,000. Many farms offer reasonably priced on-farm accommodation, which means no commute to work or daily travel costs, helping people save more for their future goals.

Find out more about a career in dairy and apply for available jobs at godairy.co.nz/gonow.