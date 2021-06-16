Builder's early morning drive to nail best bargains at Fieldays 2021

Steve Nielsen was on site at 6am to be one of the first through the gates at Mystery Creek.

Builder Steve Nielsen’s wallet and shopping list were open as he was among the first to walk through the gates of this year’s National Fieldays.

Nielsen was standing with about 100 people waiting for the event’s top gate to open at 8am on Wednesday.

Some exhibitors were still putting the finishing touches to their sites just before visitors arrived.

Builder Steve Nielsen left home from the Hauraki Plains at 5am to be among the first through the gates at Fieldays.

The official opening of the 2021 event was held at 6am with a powhiri attended by Māori King, Kiingi Tuheitia Potatau TeWherowhero Te Tuawhitu.

Hundreds of people poured through the gates over the next four hours arriving by car, bus, helicopter and boat on the Waikato River.

Organisers expect 140,000 visitors over the four-day event, from June 16-19. More than 1000 exhibitors had been signed up for this year’s event.

Nielsen was out the door of his Kerepehi home on the Hauraki Plains at 5am on Wednesday, making it to the event venue in about an hour.

“You need to get a good spot in that top car park otherwise you’ll end up getting trapped.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Fine weather greeted those first to have a look around at Mystery Creek.

He was happy to see people return to the event after it was sidelined in 2020 because of Covid-19 but he reckoned organisers needed to think about an earlier opening time, maybe 7.30am, for 2022.

Sunny weather made travelling to the venue comfortable yet the first shower dropped over Mystery Creek mid-morning. More showers were forecast for the rest of the week.

Nielsen trades under his own name and brought three other builders from his business with him.

He has been visiting Fieldays for about 20 years, using it as an avenue to buy new equipment.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Fieldays visitors Bradyn and Reilly Fitzgerald take a look at some of the heavy machinery.

“Obviously you’re looking for some bargains and the latest equipment, too.

“But we’re also looking at the new innovations, we’re getting older, so we need to look at how we might be able to make the job easier.”

Nielsen said he “came to purchase” rather than use Fieldays as a research tool to buy later on.

“I’ve also got a saw mill, which we purchased from Fieldays back in 2000, so we’ve looking for new innovation in heavy equipment too.”

His team planned to stay at Mystery Creek until about 2pm.

“The others might want to have a few beverages while they are here, so they can do that as well.”

This year’s Fieldays was promoted as a “hybrid event” bringing together the traditional physical event and “Fieldays Online” which builds on last year’s online version.