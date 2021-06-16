Event business bounces back to help set up Mystery Creek for Fieldays 2021

Silver Fern Marquees directors Scott Taylor and Phil Muir outside the Isuzu site the company set up at Fieldays.

Scott Taylor and Phil Muir don’t operate a site at Fieldays but it’s likely you’ve seen their handiwork all around Mystery Creek.

The two directors of Silver Fern Marquees set up 29 marquees for exhibitors at the 2021 event which opened on June 16-19 in the Waikato.

It represents a major comeback for the business after its cash flow almost stopped when events were canned in 2020 because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We went from going flat out, to not even a teaspoon going out for an event, there was just nothing for us,” Taylor said.

READ MORE:

* Builder's early morning drive to nail best bargains at Fieldays 2021

* International PhD student faces deportation after enrolment terminated

* Govt partners with dairy industry in $22m plantain project to improve waterways



MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The two directors are happy to be back at Fieldays, where the business set up nearly 30 marquees for exhibitors.

The two directors fell back on their skills, Taylor as an engineer and Muir as a landscaper.

“We did lots of other work to keep going,” Muir said.

“We did building jobs, we built playgrounds, swimming pools, helping out other friends with their businesses which were going well.

“It didn’t cover all of our costs but it was enough to get through.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The event returns after a year off in 2020 because of the threat of Covid-19.

“We also had really good landlords who were super understanding about our situation.”

The directors and their employees all took a pay cut and used the Government wage subsidy as well.

“We managed to keep everyone employed … and the events started back up again in about November last year,” Taylor said.

Silver Fern Marquees now has four fulltime employees as well as Taylor and Muir who said they remain “working on the tools”.

They also hire in contractors for the bigger events.

The business would normally work at three agricultural shows in Dargaville, Feilding and one in the South Island every year.

“After that we would come along to Mystery Creek, we’re here for six-and-a-half weeks setting up and then after the event we’ll be here for another two weeks taking it all down,” Taylor said.

Silver Fern Marquees, based in Pukekohe, made its debut at Fieldays about 10 years ago with just one client, motorbike company Can-Am.

Now it has about 20 clients and this year it set up about 450 metres of tent at varying widths from 20m, to 10m and some smaller ones at 3m.

“We’ve built our business around our bigger clients, like Isuzu, Honda, Can-Am, Ssangyong and LDV, they all have quite big tents,” Taylor said.

“We draw up a plan, have a meeting and build the whole site for them. They come down, have a walk through and sign off and then start selling their products.”

From July on, the business used the “quiet time” to maintain gear, staff take a holiday and get ready for the new event season, which kicks off in about September or October.

“We still have a few events for our party and wedding hire gear, which was the original part of the business before it morphed into marquees,” Muir said.

The two directors are taking time to catch up with competitors at Fieldays this week, to see how the event industry is bouncing back from last year’s lockdown.

“I think most feel we’re on the way up again,” Taylor said.

“There are some big name exhibitors, like Toyota, who aren’t here this year because of supply chain issues and you can see around there are a lot of empty sites this year.”

Taylor and Muir said their clients are aware of the danger of Covid-19 popping up again but most realised the value of marketing and being seen at big events.

“I think we all realise we’re only a sneeze away from possibly going back into an alert level.

“But if you don’t come to the big events like Fieldays, someone else is going to take that chance and have a go at marketing their business.”