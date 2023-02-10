Your guide to a weekend in Manawatū at Central Districts Field Days

Come for the National Excavator Operator Competition, Black Falcons flyover, and the NZFC Central Districts fencing competition, Franklin Farm FMX crew, or the premium bar where you can kickback while taking it all in.

Farmers, tech-heads, foodies and townies alike will find something to love about Central Districts Field Days, a unique 3-day agricultural event that attracts over 27,000 people each March to a 33 hectare site in Manawatū.

The event has grown from a collection of marquees to the largest regional field days in the country, showcasing everything from agri-tech, innovation and machinery through to the latest in automotive, rural lifestyle trends and top-notch regional food and brews.

This year's event, which takes place from 16-18 March 2023, is a great opportunity to connect, discover and experience the future of New Zealand's primary industries. Jonathan Paul, Event Manager for Stuff Events, outlines some of the things you can expect to see over the course of the event.

SUPPLIED Central Districts Field Days had it’s 28th event in March 2021. Now well-established and the largest regional field days in New Zealand, generating over 50 million dollars in sales revenue, its roots stretch back to 1993.

"Aside from visiting over 500 sites to see what our exhibitors have to offer, visitors can treat themselves to a helicopter ride, check out a freestyle motocross show, watch the grueling Central Districts Regional Fencing Comp and marvel at the skill on show in the CablePrice National Excavator Operator Competition.

The RNZAF Black Falcons are also scheduled to treat the crowds to their latest aerobatics display, and the NZ Defence Force will have one of their A-109 helicopters on site for visitors to view."

Make a weekend of it

With the event taking place from Thursday to Saturday, there's heaps of time to explore the beautiful region of Manawatū. Katrina Smeaton, Marketing Senior at Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA), encourages event attendees to kick back and stay awhile.

SUPPLED A 4WD track, is just one of the many awesome exhibits attendees can experiences at the Central Districts Field Days 2023.

"It could be tempting to just get straight back on the road again, but you'll end up with major FOMO if you don't take the chance to explore this beautiful region," she says. "Get some more shopping in, check out our bar and restaurant scene, book a night away at a boutique stay or take some time out with one of the many scenic walks and hikes on offer here."

When asked for her top tips for exploring the region, Katrina had no small list of must-see things that she recommends for anyone sticking around after Central Districts Field Days.

1. Time in town

Feilding and Palmerston North, two of the biggest towns in Manawatū, each have heaps to offer. Feilding's legendary farmer's market is on every Friday, and you can't miss the world class Coach House Museum (home to New Zealand's largest collection of John Deere tractors).

"Definitely fit in some Feilding shopping, plus explore Palmy city shops and food scene," said Katrina. "If you've got little ones, you'll want to explore the popular Victoria Esplanade, with a visit to WildBase and the Junior Road Safety Park."

Also home to segments of the Coastal Arts Trail, Palmerston North offers stunning art experiences like the Zimmerman Art Gallery and Te Manawa Museum.

SUPPLIED Make a weekend of Central Districts Field Days and wake up at Ridge Top Farm Glamping & Farm Walk in Feilding.

2. Take a hike

In Manawatū, you won't have to stray far from town to get out into nature.

"For a dose of fresh Manawatū air, don't miss Palmy's River Pathway and stunning new river bridge, plus the Turitea Pā lookout for epic river views," she says.

To conquer something a bit more challenging than a river walk, check out the Rangiwahia Hut Track, a great day tramp that features a stunning arched wooden bridge and a cozy overnight hut experience. The region is also home to 1.5 million-year-old Te Āpiti – Manawatū Gorge, which divides the Tararua and Ruahine ranges and features stunning bush walks amongst lush native bush.

SUPPLIED Check out the Rangiwahia Hut Track, a great day tramp that features a stunning arched wooden bridge and a cozy overnight hut experience.

3. Eat and drink your fill

Manawatū offers some truly delicious dining experiences, a few of which are listed below.

● Amayjen, which was recently awarded one Hat in the Cuisine Good Food Awards.

● The Strong Room, situated on the premises of an old bank.

● Brew Union, a city central microbrewery offering stone-fired pizzas.

● Ginger Bird Café in Colyton, which is made up of two shipping containers

● The Herb Farm Café, a cafe and health & beauty experience in Ashhurst

● Apiti Tavern, which offers world-famous smoked meats and barbeque

4. Get some R&R

From hotels, motels, and B&Bs to farm stays and glamping, Manawatū has accommodation options to suit all tastes.

"If you're after a well-deserved break then check out the wide array of boutique accommodation options complete with riverside baths and hot tubs, dramatic views, luxe bedding and all the trimmings etc.," explains Katrina. "There really is something for everyone!"

Ready for an adventure at Central Districts Field Days and beyond?

For more information on the event, check out cdfieldays.co.nz and buy tickets online to save money and skip the queues.

To find some inspiration for your itinerary, visit ManawatuNZ.co.nz.