New Zealand’s largest agricultural event offers exhibitors an unparalleled opportunity.

Fieldays is well known as the place for new and seasoned exhibitors to come to showcase their products, innovations, services or know-how.

The event is an unmissable opportunity for any business or organisation that's connected in one way or another to the primary industries, to exhibit and make inroads to getting more work and building their brand.

"We exhibited at Fieldays to diversify our customer base. Now we work with industries throughout NZ that were previously out of our reach," says Tim.

Fieldays is the largest agribusiness event in the Southern Hemisphere, offering unmatched access to a huge range of visitors from across New Zealand and further afield. Taking place at Mystery Creek in June, the event is easily accessible, being centrally located in the economic 'Golden Triangle' between Auckland, Tauranga, and Hamilton, and just a 2-minute drive from Hamilton airport.

This four-day event attracts over 100,000 visitors from multi-generational farming families to agricultural students, business professionals and decision-makers. Attendees from urban and rural areas converge to explore cutting-edge technology and machinery while gaining valuable insights into future trends that will influence and drive the industry ahead.

Right now, there are primary industry businesses nationally and internationally looking for reliable services, innovative solutions and quality products to support them in the efficient operation of their farms, orchards, fisheries, warehouses, manufacturing plants and the like.

"We've exhibited at Fieldays for 7 years now, and I can't stress enough how much this show has grown our business. It's been a game-changer," says Jason.

Fieldays visitors can expect another inspiring experience in 2024 where they can discover something new, gather information, and make the connections they're searching for.

"Fieldays gave us a one-stop solution, connecting us with a range of people, and logistics options we needed to help us with our business," says Tracey.

Government representatives and members from primary industry bodies attend to connect with New Zealand's all-important producers. This event provides a unique environment to get to know key players shaping the future of farming and food production in Aotearoa. No other event offers the same level and volume of engagement that Fieldays does.

"Participating at Fieldays keeps businesses up to date with their market's needs, allowing them to benchmark themselves against industry professionals and form valuable relationships" says Taryn Storey, Head of Customer and Strategic Engagement at Fieldays.

