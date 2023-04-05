Getting help from a nationwide network of experts for dairy livestock sales

There's a lot at stake when buying or selling dairy livestock. For sellers, reaching a nationwide audience and attracting the best buyers is essential for earning an optimal return, while buyers want to see all available stock to make the best choice for their farm and situation. And that's why involving professionals like PGG Wrightson is so important in securing the right dairy livestock for your farm, or the optimal value for the livestock leaving your farm.

Well-known as the rural experts, rural services specialist PGG Wrightson has long provided expert advice for those trading dairy livestock. Committed to getting the best outcome for buyers and sellers alike, the company reaches a nationwide audience. This is a crucial factor in helping farmers consistently find the livestock best suited to their soil type and genetic goals while providing exposure to the most motivated vendors and purchasers.

Not only does PGG Wrightson 'know' sales and marketing of dairy livestock, but the representatives also understand farming practices. With end-to-end support, buyers and sellers are assured of a smooth transaction whether on the farm, at the sale yard auction, or between parties across the country.

With each sale, PGG Wrightson offers insights on dairy livestock to suit farmers' needs, coupled with a clear to-the-minute understanding of market trends and prices. A complete package is on offer, including guidance on effective marketing and selling herds to an unrivalled network; got cows in Southland? Buyer in Northland? There's no tyranny of distance when PGG Wrightson is at your side.

The best evidence of performance is provided by those who work with PGG Wrightson. Aaron Taylor farms at Ohakea in the Manawatu, on the Rangtikei River. With some 450 hectares, of which 220 are dairy platform, Taylor runs a herd of 800 cows. "It's a predominantly Friesian herd and we are system four, so we are doing around 500kg a cow," Taylor says.

He's enjoyed the support of PGG Wrightson in maintaining his dairy livestock requirements for more than a decade and a half. "I've been using PGG Dairy now for 16 years and it's been a great relationship," Taylor says. "I started using them because the agents are great, and we have never had an issue. Everything is easy and we have great service, everything's prompt and done straight away so yeah, I'm more than happy with the service that we're getting from PGG Dairy."

SUPPLIED With each sale, PGG Wrightson offers insights on dairy livestock to suit farmers' needs.

He's come to expect consistent support and optimal prices, with his dairy livestock sales thanks to the association with the sales team. "They've helped us through the years. We're doing over a dollar a kilo in stock sales and we're doing that year in, year out. It's off the back of the help and support we've had from PGG Dairy, which includes selling surplus cows and exporting a fair few heifers."

This gives Taylor more time to focus on farming and producing quality results, without being distracted or encumbered by the process of moving excess stock. "Everything's just easy, the relationship is great and there's never an issue," he adds, noting that it's a 'near hands-off experience. "Shivers, I'll continue to use PGG Dairy, they're a great team and we're more than happy. I would thoroughly recommend them for anyone else out there who's looking to get into it."

Interested parties can find out more and view herds for sale online here.